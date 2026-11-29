Ramayana: Part One continues its remarkable box office journey, becoming the first non-sequel to cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark in India net.

The mythological epic, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, witnessed a strong jump in collections on its fourth Saturday, taking its worldwide gross closer to the Rs 2,000 crore mark.

Day 24 Box Office Collection

Ramayana collected Rs 14.65 crore net across 7,028 shows in India on Day 24. The film witnessed a 73.4% jump from its previous day's collection of Rs 8.45 crore.

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Its total India net collection has now reached Rs 1,015.20 crore, while the domestic gross stands at Rs 1,212.55 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film added an estimated Rs 7 crore in overseas gross collections on Day 24, taking its international total to Rs 602 crore. With this, Ramayana has recorded a worldwide gross collection of Rs 1,814.55 crore within 24 days of its theatrical release.

It generated an average of Rs 20,845 from each of its 7,028 shows on Saturday.

Language-Wise Earnings

On Day 24, the Hindi version led the collections with Rs 9.50 crore, followed by Tamil with Rs 1.90 crore. Malayalam contributed Rs 1.60 crore, while Kannada earned Rs 1.40 crore. The Telugu version added Rs 25 lakh.

In its first 24 days, the Hindi version has collected Rs 767.15 crore, accounting for 75.6% of the film's total India net earnings. The Kannada version has contributed Rs 81.30 crore, followed by Telugu with Rs 58.30 crore. Malayalam has earned Rs 55.90 crore, while Tamil has collected Rs 52.55 crore.

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Day-Wise Earnings

Ramayana opened its theatrical run on November 5 with an India net collection of Rs 64.85 crore. On Day 2, the film earned Rs 48.05 crore, registering a 25.9% decline. It recovered on Day 3 with Rs 69.80 crore, marking a 45.3% jump, before collecting Rs 56.15 crore on Day 4.

Day 5 witnessed a major surge, with collections rising 91.5% to Rs 107.50 crore, the film's highest single-day collection. It followed this with Rs 94.10 crore on Day 6, Rs 70.65 crore on Day 7 and Rs 53.50 crore on Day 8. The film wrapped up its first eight days with Rs 564.60 crore net in India.

During its second week, Ramayana collected Rs 48.10 crore on Day 9 and Rs 72.90 crore on Day 10. Its collections further increased to Rs 75 crore on Day 11 before dropping to Rs 32 crore on Day 12. The film earned Rs 28.60 crore on Day 13, Rs 23.20 crore on Day 14 and Rs 19.35 crore on Day 15, taking its second-week total to Rs 299.15 crore.

In its third week, the film collected Rs 15.75 crore on Day 16, followed by Rs 27.65 crore on Day 17 and Rs 35.60 crore on Day 18. It then earned Rs 12.70 crore on Day 19, Rs 17.50 crore on Day 20, Rs 9.50 crore on Day 21 and Rs 9.65 crore on Day 22, adding Rs 128.35 crore during the week.

The film earned Rs 8.45 crore on Day 23, taking its third-week total to Rs 128.35 crore. On Day 24, collections witnessed a strong recovery, rising 73.4% to Rs 14.65 crore. With this, Ramayana's total India net collection has reached Rs 1,015.20 crore in 24 days.

About The Film

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part One stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The supporting cast includes Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Vivek Oberoi.

The first instalment follows Rama's journey from his birth and marriage to Sita to his exile from Ayodhya and Ravana's abduction of Sita. The second part will continue the story with Rama's mission to rescue Sita and is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028.

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