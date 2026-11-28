For most CEOs, a holiday is a chance to switch off from work and take a break from emails and meetings. Charlie Cole, CEO of American clothing retailer Lands' End, sees it differently. He says being completely cut off from work actually makes him more anxious.

“I'm not an unplugger. Even when I'm on vacation, I actually get more stressed out if I'm unplugged,” Cole told Fortune.

Cole's workday begins at 4:30 am and can stretch to 14 hours. He follows a demanding routine built around early starts, careful time management and clear expectations about workplace communication.

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Charlie Cole's 4:30 AM Routine And 14-Hour Workday

Cole begins his day with a gym session before checking emails and reviewing his priorities. He aims to finish these early tasks by around 6:30 am. The schedule also gives him time to help his children prepare for school before moving into his professional commitments.

He typically works between 12 and 14 hours daily. However, Cole says his approach is about giving complete attention to whichever responsibility he is handling.

“When I'm working, I want to be working. When I'm lifing, I want to be lifing,” he told Fortune, describing his approach as a way to separate professional and personal commitments.

He also believes that consistent effort remains important as technology changes the workplace. “Effort is so freaking underrated. I refuse to be outworked,” he said.

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Lands' End CEO Sets Strict Communication Expectations

Cole expects employees to respond to Microsoft Teams messages on the same day. Emails, meanwhile, should receive a response within 24 hours.

He has also asked his direct reports to save his phone number and activate the emergency bypass feature. This allows his calls to reach them even when their phones are on silent or Do Not Disturb mode.

Cole said this arrangement works on trust. Employees can assume that a call outside normal working hours concerns an urgent matter. He added that he has not had to make late-night calls so far.

Career Journey: From Advertising To Lands' End CEO

Cole graduated from the University of Washington in 2004 with a business degree. Although he initially considered studying law, he eventually entered the business world.

His career took him through real estate, advertising, marketing and digital commerce. He later held leadership positions at companies including TUMI, Samsonite, FTD, Tribute Technology, XGen AI and Thuma.

He became Lands' End CEO on July 13, 2026, succeeding Andrew McLean.

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How Much Does Charlie Cole Earn?

Cole's compensation package includes an annual base salary of $1.1 million and a target bonus worth 125% of that amount. Lands' End's SEC filing also provides for sign-on and annual stock-based incentives.

For younger professionals, Cole's advice is to focus on effort rather than judging progress through every short-term result. He believes timing and circumstances can influence career outcomes, but consistent effort remains within an individual's control.

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