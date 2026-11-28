Central government employees and pensioners expecting a large arrears payout from the 8th Pay Commission could see it cut by more than half if the new pay scales take effect a year later than expected, JPMorgan's estimates show.

In its India equity strategy outlook for 2027, released on Nov. 26, the brokerage estimated that the average beneficiary would receive about Rs 3.4 lakh in arrears if revised pay applies from Jan. 1, 2026. If the effective date moves to January 2027, the brokerage estimates total arrears would fall from Rs 4 lakh crore to Rs 1.8 lakh crore.

JPMorgan has not given a per-person figure for the January 2027 case. But since total arrears would fall about 55%, from Rs 4 lakh crore to Rs 1.8 lakh crore, the Rs 3.4 lakh average would shrink by the same proportion, to about Rs 1.5 lakh.

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"Arrears are the swing factor," analysts Rajiv Batra and Rushit Mehta wrote in the report.

Why One Date Makes Such A Difference

Arrears cover the gap between the date revised pay comes into force and the month employees actually start receiving it. JPMorgan expects revised salaries to be paid from November 2027.

If the effective date is January 2026, arrears would build up over 22 months, from January 2026 to October 2027. That is how the brokerage arrives at its base case of Rs 4 lakh crore. If the effective date is January 2027, only about 10 months of arrears would be due. The total falls to Rs 1.8 lakh crore, a drop of about 55%.

The monthly pay increase itself stays the same either way. JPMorgan estimates it at about Rs 15,400 for the average beneficiary, costing the government about Rs 2.2 lakh crore a year. Only the one-time arrears payout changes.

"If new pay applies from Jan-27 rather than Jan-26, arrears fall from INR4.0tn to INR1.8tn (US$20bn), and FY28 gets INR1.7tn," the report said.

History is on the employees' side. "Awards usually take effect from 1 January of the cycle year, so arrears build up until payments begin," JPMorgan noted. The 5th, 6th and 7th Pay Commissions all took effect from Jan. 1 of their cycle years: 1996, 2006 and 2016.

The 7th Pay Commission's case is the most recent. Its recommendations were approved by the Cabinet in June 2016 but applied from Jan. 1, 2016, and the arrears for the months in between were cleared in a single instalment.

The government, however, has not notified an effective date for the 8th Pay Commission.

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Employee representatives say the matter is not open for debate. "We are 100% sure of arrears being rolled out from January 2026. Let there be no doubt about it. If anyone else is saying otherwise, then I won't agree," Shiv Gopal Mishra, secretary of the staff side of the National Council (Joint Consultative Machinery), told NDTV Profit earlier this month.

"As the secretary, staff side, NC-JCM, I'm sure that the 8th Pay Commission will be implemented retrospectively," he said.

The staff side has asked for a fitment factor of 3.83, against the roughly 1.83 that JPMorgan uses in its base case.

The effective date is not the only decision that could shrink the payout. JPMorgan pointed out that the government could also choose not to pay arrears on allowances, "as in both past cycles". That alone would bring total arrears down to about Rs 3 lakh crore, even with a January 2026 start.

How the money is paid matters too. JPMorgan's base case assumes arrears are split 40:60 across FY28 and FY29, as the 6th Pay Commission's were. If the government pays everything at once, as it did in 2016, FY28 would get Rs 5 lakh crore, about double the brokerage's base-case figure for that year.

JPMorgan has named three milestones that will settle the question: the Union Budget in February 2027, the commission's report in May 2027, and the government's eventual "decision on arrears".

Notably, the 8th Pay Commission was constituted on Nov. 3, 2025, under former Supreme Court judge Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai. The panel has a deadline till May 2027 to submit its report.

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