Fourteen-year-old Jensi Kanabar has broken a record that stood for nearly 25 years, becoming the youngest Indian woman to reach a professional singles final. She achieved the feat on Saturday with a commanding 6-1, 6-0 win over the Netherlands' Florentine Dekkers in just 54 minutes at the Bengal Tennis Association Complex.

The Gujarat teenager has now moved past Sania Mirza, who reached an ITF singles final in Hyderabad in 2002 at the age of 15 years and 10 months. Jensi has achieved the milestone nearly 11 months younger than the former Indian number one.

ALSO READ : Can Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Conquer Test Cricket Too? Here's What Alastair Cook Thinks

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Jensi's run in Kolkata has been impressive. The unseeded player has won all four of her matches in straight sets, setting up a shot at her first professional singles title. Her campaign has also included a hard-fought quarterfinal against Russia's fourth seed, Maria Kalyakina.

Jensi opened her campaign with a 6-1, 6-2 win over compatriot Riya Sachdeva before beating Denmark's Elena Jamshidi 6-3, 6-0 in the second round.

The quarterfinal on Friday proved to be her toughest test so far. Trailing 3-5 in the opening set, she fought back to force a tie-break. Even after falling behind 1-4, Jensi won six consecutive points to take the set 7-6(4). She carried that momentum into the second, winning it 6-2 to book her place in the last four.

Saturday's semifinal was a more straightforward affair. Jensi took control against Dekkers early on and dropped just one game in each set to seal her place in the final.

She will face Indonesia's top seed Priska Madelyn Nugroho in Sunday's title clash. Nugroho reached the final with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Thailand's Kamonwan Yodpetch.

In the women's doubles final, second seeds Fang An Lin of Taipei and Yodpetch defeated fourth seeds Onyu Choi and Maria Pankratova 6-4, 6-2 to lift the title.

Jensi has already made history in Kolkata. She will now look to cap her run with a first professional singles title.

ALSO READ : India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs CHN

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.