Former England skipper Alastair Cook has backed teenage Indian batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to emerge as a world-class batter across formats, hailing his extraordinary power-hitting, consistency and talent as something rarely seen in the game.

Having witnessed Sooryavanshi's remarkable rise in the T20 format, Cook believes the youngster should now test his batting credentials in the five-day game, where his aggressive stroke play could bring a fresh dimension to Test cricket.

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In an interview with PTI, Cook marvelled at the teenager's extraordinary ability to clear the boundary with ease, even when faced with deliveries that offer little room for attacking shots, describing it as a rare quality in modern batting.

"I've never seen (someone) hitting like Sooryavanshi does. The consistency of his hitting and his ability to react to balls coming down and then still hit a six means that he can do it consistently," Cook said.

He described the youngster's IPL performances as extraordinary, noting that the teenager had already made a significant impression in one of the world's biggest franchise cricket competitions.

Sooryavanshi has emerged as one of the most exciting young prospects in Indian cricket, attracting considerable attention for his fearless stroke play and ability to dominate bowling attacks despite his age.

Cook wants Sooryavanshi to make an impact in Test cricket

Despite his exploits in the shorter formats, Cook sees the real test of Sooryavanshi's batting prowess in red-ball cricket, backing the teenager to bring the same fearless approach to the five-day game and make his mark at the highest level.

The former England skipper, who represented his country in 161 Test matches between 2006 and 2018, said every generation of cricket needs an inspirational player whom young fans can look up to.

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According to Cook, Sooryavanshi has the potential to become such a figure, particularly if he demonstrates that his extraordinary batting skills can translate into the demands of red-ball cricket.

"Every generation needs an inspirational player whom kids look up to. If he (Sooryavanshi) can do that in all forms (formats), that would be a boost to Test cricket," he said.

Cook added that the youngster should challenge himself to discover how far he can go in the longest format, even if the transition does not immediately produce the desired results.

"He clearly has talent which I've never seen before. I hope ... he has the challenge in his mind to want to see how good he can be in Test cricket as well. I think Test cricket needs players who are prepared to try, he might not succeed and that's fine," Cook said.

He emphasised that while Sooryavanshi had already demonstrated his ability to dominate white-ball cricket, taking on the challenge of Test cricket could further strengthen his standing in the game.

Ben Duckett among the best all-format openers

Cook also shared his assessment of the world's leading opening batters, identifying England's Ben Duckett as the best opener currently performing across all three formats.

He acknowledged that the growing differences between the demands of T20 internationals and Test cricket have made it increasingly difficult for players to maintain consistency across formats.

"The one guy who plays all formats and does well, you have to say Ben Duckett, because there are not many who open batting in all formats for their country," Cook said.

He also praised New Zealand's opening combination of Devon Conway and Tom Latham, while identifying South Africa's Aiden Markram as another batter who has delivered impressive performances, particularly against Australia.

Cook said the contrasting skill sets required in the shortest and longest formats have made all-format consistency a major challenge for contemporary cricketers.

Cook places India at the top of world cricket

The former England captain also rated India as the leading international cricket side across formats, pointing to the country's enormous talent pool, depth and ability to compete in different playing conditions.

He particularly highlighted India's performances in Australia and its sustained competitiveness across overseas conditions as indicators of the team's strength.

"Absolutely, you probably have to put India at the top of that table, the fact that they have the ability to compete wherever they play," Cook said.

Cook attributed India's dominance to its immense talent pool and fierce competition for places. He also expressed hope that Sooryavanshi would carry his explosive batting into red-ball cricket and emerge as a star across formats.

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