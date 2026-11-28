Groww said more than one lakh users showed interest in its pre-order facility for Anthropic shares within hours of it going live, ahead of the artificial intelligence company's record-breaking Nasdaq debut on November 19.

"Encouraged by the response, Groww plans to offer pre-orders for other sought-after global listings as they come to market," the wealth-tech platform said in a statement on Saturday, issued at its annual technology event, Groww Next 2026.

The interest was registered on the product page, according to the company. Groww did not disclose how many users went on to place pre-orders or the value of those orders.

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Record Listing, Volatile First Week

Anthropic, the maker of the Claude AI models, priced its initial public offering at $83 per share, above its marketed range of $70-78, Reuters reported. The company raised $81.3 billion after increasing the offering size by about 19% to 980 million shares, in a deal that valued it at $1.5 trillion. The IPO eclipsed SpaceX's June listing as the largest stock-market debut on record, and Anthropic became the first major frontier AI model developer to go public.

The stock, which trades under the ticker "ANT", closed its first day up 17% at $97.17 after touching an intraday high of $115, according to the Associated Press. At one point during the session, the company's valuation crossed $2 trillion.

The gains proved hard to hold as AI stocks swung sharply on Wall Street. On Nov 24, Anthropic shares fell 6.5% and slipped below their IPO price, AP reported. The stock recovered later in the holiday-shortened week, rising 11% on Friday, Nov 27, to close at $91.88.

At that level, the shares are about 11% above their IPO price, but roughly 20% below their first-day high.

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Indians Look Overseas

Groww said the Anthropic response reflects a broader trend among its users. The platform recently launched US stocks, giving customers access to more than 10,000 US-listed stocks and exchange-traded funds, with exposure to more than 50 countries, using the KYC they have already completed.

"Indian investors are going global, and betting on AI," the company said. Through November's correction in Nvidia, orders for the stock on Groww rose more than 15 times from the start of the month. In October, after Brazil's ETFs fell as much as 26% in a single day following the country's election results, the MSCI Brazil ETF became the most traded US stock ETF on the platform.

Groww said AI has also changed how quickly it builds products, with 70-80% of the code behind its US stocks offering written using AI.

"In 2016, Aadhaar was our tailwind. In 2026, it's AI. It has changed how fast we can build for very different investors, but it hasn't changed our discipline. AI brings the speed, our people bring the scrutiny, and the customer always makes the decision," said Neeraj Singh, co-founder and chief technology officer, Groww.

Lalit Keshre, co-founder and chief executive officer, said the company was using AI to help investors cut through the noise. "More information doesn't always mean better decisions, so we're using AI to help investors make sense of what matters, while the final call always stays with them. Honestly, we feel we haven't covered even 1% of our journey," he said.

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