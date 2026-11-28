Orders for NVIDIA shares on Groww surged more than 15-fold during the November correction in US markets, indicating that Indian investors were using the sell-off to explore buying opportunities in global technology stocks.

The sharp increase points to growing retail interest in overseas equities, even as market volatility weighed on investor sentiment.

The surge comes as NVIDIA remains at the centre of the global artificial intelligence boom. Its chips power a large share of the computing infrastructure used to develop and run AI models. It has made the company a closely watched stock among investors seeking exposure to the expanding AI industry.

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Groww disclosed the order growth at its annual event, Groww Next 2026, on Saturday. However, the company did not specify the total number of NVIDIA orders or disclose how many resulted in executed trades.

The 15-fold increase therefore indicates a jump in platform activity, rather than a corresponding rise in completed purchases, according to Groww's press release.

Indian Investors Show Greater Interest In US Stocks

The NVIDIA activity comes against the backdrop of Groww's recently launched US stocks offering. The platform provides access to more than 10,000 US-listed stocks and exchange-traded funds, giving Indian investors exposure to businesses operating across more than 50 countries.

The wider selection allows investors to participate in companies and sectors that may have limited representation in India's domestic stock market.

Technology, artificial intelligence and global consumer businesses are among the areas attracting attention from investors looking beyond domestic equities.

Groww also reported strong interest in international market listings. Ahead of Anthropic's Nasdaq listing on November 19, more than one lakh users showed interest in the platform's pre-order facility within hours, the company said.

The company plans to extend this facility to other prominent global listings. However, the reported figure represents user interest and should not be confused with the number of completed orders or investments.

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AI Writes Up To 80% Of Code Behind Groww's US Stocks Offering

The US stocks launch also highlights how artificial intelligence is changing the way financial technology companies develop products.

Groww said AI was used to write 70-80% of the code behind its US stocks offering. This reflects the growing role of AI-assisted software development in reducing the time required to build and launch financial products.

Neeraj Singh, Groww's co-founder and chief technology officer, said the technology had changed how quickly the company could develop products for different investors. He stressed that human oversight remained important.

"In 2016, Aadhaar was our tailwind. In 2026, it's AI. It has changed how fast we can build for very different investors, but it hasn't changed our discipline. AI brings the speed, our people bring the scrutiny, and the customer always makes the decision," Singh said.

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