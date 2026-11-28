Serie A returns with three major fixtures involving Italian football clubs Inter Milan, Juventus and AC Milan in Matchday 13.

Inter Milan will host Genoa on Saturday, while Juventus travel to face Como on Sunday. AC Milan, meanwhile, will take on Cagliari on Monday.

The three clubs will look to collect important points as the race for the Serie A title and European qualification continues. Inter are third in the standings, AC Milan are fourth, while Juventus occupy sixth place.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: FIFA Hit By Cyberattack: Hackers Access Personal Data And Internal Business Information

Here is a look at the dates, kick-off timings, venues and live-streaming details for the three matches.

Serie A Matchday 13: Inter Milan vs Genoa

Inter Milan will host Genoa at the San Siro on Saturday, November 28. The defending champions are third in the standings with 29 points from 12 matches and will look to keep pace with league leaders Lazio and second-placed Roma.

Inter head into the fixture after a 4-4 draw against Atalanta in their previous league match. Genoa, meanwhile, will aim to build on their recent results and challenge the hosts.

Date: Saturday, November 28

Kick-off: Sunday, November 29, 1:15 AM IST

Venue: San Siro, Milan, Italy

Serie A Matchday 13: Como vs Juventus

Juventus will travel to face Como at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia on Sunday, November 29. Juventus are sixth in the standings with 21 points from 12 matches, while Como are fifth with 26 points.

Juventus head into the match after a convincing 4-0 win over Venezia in their previous league fixture. Como, meanwhile, will look to make the most of their home advantage and strengthen their position in the top five.

Date: Sunday, November 29

Kick-off: Monday, November 30, 1:15 AM IST

Venue: Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, Como, Italy

Serie A Matchday 13: Cagliari vs AC Milan

AC Milan will travel to face Cagliari at the Unipol Domus on Monday, November 30. Milan are fourth in the Serie A table with 27 points from 12 matches and will aim to stay in the title race.

The Rossoneri head into the fixture after a 5-1 victory over Frosinone. Cagliari, who are 11th with 16 points, will look to use home advantage to cause an upset.

Date: Monday, November 30

Kick-off: Tuesday, December 1, 1:15 AM IST

Venue: Unipol Domus, Cagliari, Italy

Serie A Matchday 13: Points Table

Lazio lead the Serie A standings with 32 points from 12 matches, followed by Roma with 30 points. Inter Milan are third with 29 points, AC Milan fourth with 27, while Juventus are sixth with 21 points.

Serie A Matchday 13: Live Telecast In India

The Inter Milan vs Genoa, Como vs Juventus and Cagliari vs AC Milan matches will be telecast live on the Unite8 Sports Network in India.

ALSO READ: From Tennis Court To Football Boardroom: Rafael Nadal's New Real Madrid Role

Serie A Matchday 13: Live Streaming In India

The three Serie A matches will be available for live streaming on the ZEE5 app and website in India. Viewers will need an active subscription to watch the matches live.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.