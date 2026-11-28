La Liga returns with two major fixtures involving Spanish football giants Real Madrid and Barcelona this weekend. Real Madrid will host Deportivo Alaves on Saturday, while Barcelona travel to face Deportivo de La Coruna on Sunday.

Both clubs will look to collect three points as the Spanish top-flight season continues. Real Madrid are scheduled to play at the Santiago Bernabeu, while Barcelona will visit the Estadio Riazor.

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Here is a look at the dates, kick-off timings, venues and live-streaming details for both matches.

La Liga Matchday 14: Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves

Real Madrid will host Deportivo Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, November 28. Madrid are second in the league standings with 33 points from 13 matches, three points behind leaders Barcelona.

Real Madrid will look to continue their push for the top spot after securing a 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo in their previous league fixture. Alaves, meanwhile, head into the match after a 3-1 win over Deportivo de La Coruna.

Date: Saturday, November 28

Kick-off: Sunday, November 29, 1:30 AM IST

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

La Liga Matchday 14: Deportivo de La Coruna vs Barcelona

Barcelona will travel to face Deportivo de La Coruna on Sunday, November 29. The Catalan club currently leads the La Liga standings with 36 points from 13 matches and will look to maintain their advantage at the top.

Barcelona head into the fixture after a 3-2 win over Villarreal in their previous league match. Deportivo, meanwhile, will be aiming to respond after suffering a 3-1 defeat against Alaves.

Date: Sunday, November 29

Kick-off: 8:45 PM IST

Venue: Estadio Riazor, A Coruna, Spain

La Liga Matchday 14: Points Table

Barcelona lead the standings with 36 points from 13 matches, while Real Madrid are second with 33 points. Atletico Madrid occupy third place with 31 points.

La Liga Matchday 14: Live Telecast In India

The Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves and Deportivo de La Coruna vs Barcelona matches will be available to watch live in India on FanCode.

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La Liga Matchday 14: Live Streaming In India

Both matches will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.

La Liga Matchweek 14: Check League Standings

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