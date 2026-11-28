O.M - Operation Mole continued its box office run on its second Saturday, collecting Rs 2.11 crore net in India despite running in fewer shows than it did during its opening week.

According to Sacnilk's live estimate as of 7:03 pm, the Dhanush and Mammootty-starrer has taken its India net collection to Rs 73.88 crore, while its gross collection stands at Rs 85.69 crore. The film was screened across 1,860 shows on Saturday, recording an overall occupancy of 25.2%.

The Tamil version accounted for most of the day's earnings so far, collecting Rs 1.65 crore from 1,348 shows at 26% occupancy. This made up 78.2% of the film's Saturday collection. The Telugu version added Rs 46 lakh from 512 shows, with occupancy at 23%.

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First Week Wrap

O.M Operation Mole ended its first week, from Day 1 to Day 7, with Rs 69.30 crore net and Rs 80.35 crore gross.

The film opened with Rs 18.10 crore on Friday, November 20, and earned Rs 15.75 crore on Saturday. Sunday brought a slight rise of 1%, to Rs 15.90 crore.

Collections fell sharply on Monday, dropping 60.4% to Rs 6.30 crore. The rest of the week brought in Rs 5.40 crore on Tuesday, Rs 4.10 crore on Wednesday and Rs 3.75 crore on Thursday.

Second Week So Far

The second week began with Rs 2.47 crore on Friday, 34.1% less than Thursday. The number of shows also came down sharply, from 5,893 on Thursday to 2,518 on Friday.

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With Saturday's estimate, the film has made Rs 4.58 crore net and Rs 5.34 crore gross in its second week so far. Over nine days, it has run across a total of 48,279 shows.

Since Saturday's figure is a live estimate, the final number could change once all shows are counted.

About The Film

OM: Operation Mole is an action thriller set in a hard-edged world where criminals and those who enforce the law operate close to each other. The film deals with greed, power, poverty, cruelty, crime and violence, and is set against a backdrop where the fight for power and survival turns bloody. It blends action and thriller elements with an emotional story.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film stars Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah, Renu Desai and Indrans.

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