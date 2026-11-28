A group of religious leaders on Saturday held a protest in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, alleging that the Patanjali ghee they had bought for an event was foul-smelling and appeared impure.

A senior government official said samples of the ghee would be sent for testing. A reaction from Patanjali was not immediately available.

Ashutosh Brahmachari, head of the Santh Mahamandal, told reporters that a large quantity of Patanjali ghee had been purchased for offerings at the ‘121 Rudra Mahakundiya Yagya' being held near the Ishanagar tri-junction.

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He alleged that the ghee smelt unpleasant and appeared impure.

The protesters also burnt an effigy of yoga guru Ramdev, associated with the Patanjali brand, and later submitted a memorandum to Deputy Collector Kaushlendra Singh at the Chhatarpur collectorate.

Singh told reporters that the memorandum alleged that the ghee was fake. He said samples would be sent for testing, and further action would be decided after the test results.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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