Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Saturday said the manufacturing licence of its CTO-SEZ Process Unit-01 facility in Andhra Pradesh has been suspended for two days.

According to a regulatory filing, the company received an order dated November 24 on Friday from the Office of the Director General of Drugs and Copyrights, Andhra Pradesh. The order was issued by the Director (FAC) & Licensing Authority, Drugs Control Administration, Vijayawada, it said.

"Certain observations were made by the authorities during a June 2026 inspection of the said unit. While the company submitted responses and clarifications to the observations, the authority was not satisfied and issued the suspension order," the filing stated.

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The CTO-SEZ Process Unit-01 facility is located at Devunipalavalasa village in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh.

Based on its assessment, Dr Reddy's said the action is not expected to have any material impact on its financial position, operations or other activities.

The company added that it is evaluating appropriate regulatory and corrective measures in this regard, including filing an appeal seeking a review of the order.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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