The Jammu and Kashmir Government has notified the establishment of the National Law University (NLU), effective November 30, with its headquarters and main campus in Budgam and a satellite campus in Jammu, an official said.

The landmark initiative marks a significant step towards strengthening the higher education landscape in Jammu and Kashmir, the official said.

Earlier this year, Jammu witnessed a series of protests and representations from various quarters demanding the establishment of the National Law University in the region, bringing the issue into wider public discourse.

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"The Government has notified the establishment of the Jammu and Kashmir National Law University with effect from 30 November 2026, with its headquarters/main campus in Budgam and a satellite campus in Jammu," the office of the chief minister posted on X.

It said the landmark initiative in higher education will enable students to pursue quality legal education within J&K, enhance their career prospects and build a highly skilled human resource base for the emerging knowledge economy.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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