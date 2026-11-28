Vivek Oberoi recently arranged a special screening of Ramayana for people being treated for cancer, letting them take an evening off from their treatment to watch the film.

Through the screening, the actor hoped to give patients a few hours of entertainment and some relief from the strain of their treatment. The evening brought them together and gave them a chance to enjoy themselves.

Fee Set Aside For The Cause

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The screening is not Vivek's only link between the film and the fight against cancer. He chose to forgo his fee for Ramayana, and has instead dedicated the amount to supporting children battling the disease.

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The actor has been involved with initiatives for children with cancer, and the screening was a continuation of that work.

In the film, Vivek plays Vidyutjihva, who is the husband of Shurpanakha. He is part of a large ensemble cast led by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash.

A Record Run

The screening comes as Ramayana continues its strong run in theatres. Released on November 5, the film crossed the Rs 1,000-crore mark in India net collections on its 23rd day, according to Sacnilk. By its fourth Saturday, its India net collection stood at Rs 1,009.65 crore, with the India gross at Rs 1,205.84 crore.

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About The Film

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana Part 1 is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi plays Sita and Yash plays Ravana. Ravi Dubey is seen as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharath and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.

The first part follows Rama from his birth and his marriage to Sita through to his exile from Ayodhya, and ends with Ravana abducting Sita. The music has been composed by A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

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The second part, in which Sunny Deol will play Lord Hanuman, is set to release during Diwali 2028.

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