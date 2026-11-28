Taiwan voters backed an end to the island's “nuclear-free” status, bolstering efforts to return atomic power to the chip-making hub to meet surging electricity demand and ease its reliance on imported fuels.

More than 7 million out of Taiwan's 20 million eligible voters supported using nuclear power to revitalize the economy, according to Taiwan's Central Election Commission, exceeding the 25% threshold required for the referendum to pass. Voters in favor of the measure substantially outnumbered those who opposed it.

The outcome cements a shift in Taiwan's approach to nuclear power after its final operating reactor shut in May 2025. It comes as governments around the world lean more into atomic energy to provide stable, low-carbon electricity needed for data centers and other power-hungry industries.

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The vote could give fresh impetus to efforts to restart some of Taiwan's shuttered reactors, though it doesn't mean nuclear generation will return immediately or guarantee any policy changes. Taiwan Power Co. is already assessing the potential restart of the Maanshan and Kuosheng plants, which would still need to clear safety and regulatory requirements before resuming operations.

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Even after accounting for refurbishment costs, “it would still be cheaper to run the nuclear plant” compared to other alternatives, said Aniket Autade, a senior analyst from Rystad Energy. A nuclear restart would “meaningfully reduce Taiwan's import dependency on LNG, particularly valuable during periods of high global prices,” he added.

Taiwan's attitude toward nuclear power has softened as booming artificial-intelligence and semiconductor industries drive up electricity demand and concerns grow over the island's dependence on imported energy.

Saturday's referendum marks Taiwan's fourth vote on nuclear power since 2018. In that year, voters backed scrapping a legal requirement to end nuclear generation by 2025, but subsequent votes on reviving the island's fourth nuclear power plant in 2021 and extending the Maanshan facility last year failed.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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