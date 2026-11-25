Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has warned that Moscow could consider a "preventive nuclear attack" under certain circumstances, accusing Ukraine and its NATO allies of creating situations that could trigger such a response.

Medvedev, who currently serves as the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, made the remarks in an article published in the Moscow Journal of International Law on Monday, November 23.

Titled State Sovereignty and Nuclear Weapons: International Legal Aspects of Ensuring National Security, the article discusses the circumstances under which Russia could consider using its nuclear arsenal to protect its national security.

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Medvedev accused Ukraine and its NATO allies of creating situations in which Moscow could consider a nuclear strike. He also warned that the alleged secret or hidden supply of nuclear weapons by Western countries to Kyiv could force Russia to consider a preemptive response.

"The massive use of non-nuclear means that cause catastrophes makes a preventive nuclear attack by the Russian Federation possible," said Medvedev, according to excerpts of the article published by the state-owned Russian news agency TASS.

However, he stressed that Russia would assess the circumstances carefully before taking any such decision, including whether the response would be proportionate to the damage inflicted.

What Did Dmitry Medvedev Say About Russia's Nuclear Attack Warning?

In his article, Medvedev argued that Russia has the right, and in certain circumstances, an obligation to use all available means to protect its national security, including nuclear weapons.

He claimed that Ukraine and NATO countries had already created situations in which Russia could consider using its nuclear arsenal. However, he also acknowledged that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine had not yet created a direct necessity for Moscow to use nuclear weapons.

Medvedev said Russian President Vladimir Putin would conduct a comprehensive assessment of all factors before making such a decision. He added that the response would depend on the relationship between the actual damage inflicted on Russia and the retaliatory measures considered.

"Kyiv and its allies must remember that the Russian Federation not only has the right, but in various situations has the obligation to use nuclear weapons," Medvedev wrote.

The Russian leader also argued that large-scale attacks using conventional weapons, particularly those capable of causing major technological, environmental or social disasters, could bring the possibility of a preemptive nuclear strike into consideration.

Medvedev Warns West Against Secret Nuclear Weapons Supplies To Ukraine

One of the key warnings in Medvedev's article concerned the possibility of Western countries secretly supplying nuclear weapons to Ukraine.

He argued that even covert deliveries of nuclear weapons to Kyiv could force Moscow to take preemptive action to neutralise the perceived threat.

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Medvedev also referred to Russia's nuclear doctrine, arguing that although it does not explicitly provide for preventive nuclear use, certain circumstances could justify such a response.

He cited the threat to Russia's existence and the possibility of unacceptable damage to the country as grounds for considering the use of nuclear weapons.

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