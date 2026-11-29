December 2026 will include several important religious and cultural festivals in India, along with Christmas celebrations towards the end of the month. The month will also witness significant Hindu observances, including Margashirsha Amavasya, Vaikuntha Ekadashi, Mokshada Ekadashi, Gita Jayanti, Vivah Panchami, and Dattatreya Jayanti.

Here is a look at the important festivals and observances in December 2026, along with their dates and significance.

December 2026 Festival Calendar: Important Dates

December 1: Kalabhairav Jayanti

December 4: Utpanna Ekadashi

December 6: Ravi Pradosh Vrat

December 7: Masik Shivaratri

December 8: Margashirsha Amavasya

December 10: Chandra Darshan

December 14: Vivah Panchami

December 15: Skanda Shashthi

December 16: Dhanu Sankranti

December 17: Masik Durgashtami

December 20: Vaikuntha Ekadashi, Mokshada Ekadashi and Gita Jayanti

December 21: Som Pradosh Vrat

December 22: Winter Solstice

December 23: Margashirsha Purnima and Dattatreya Jayanti

December 24: Arudra Darshan

December 25: Christmas

December 26: Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi

December 27: Ayyappa Mandala Puja

December 30: Kalashtami

Major Festivals In December 2026

Margashirsha Amavasya (December 8): Margashirsha Amavasya is an important day dedicated to prayers for ancestors. Devotees perform Pitru Tarpan, take holy dips in sacred rivers and donate food and clothes to the needy. Many also observe fasts and offer prayers for the well-being of their families.

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Vivah Panchami (December 14): The festival commemorates the wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita, as described in the Ramayana. It is celebrated with special enthusiasm in Ayodhya and Mithila, where temples organise religious ceremonies, processions and Ram-Sita Vivah rituals.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi, Mokshada Ekadashi And Gita Jayanti (December 20): December 20 will be particularly significant for devotees of Lord Vishnu. Vaikuntha Ekadashi is observed with fasting, prayers and temple visits. Several temples arrange a symbolic Vaikuntha Dwaram, representing the gateway to Lord Vishnu's abode. Mokshada Ekadashi is associated with spiritual liberation, while Gita Jayanti commemorates the day Lord Krishna is traditionally believed to have delivered the Bhagavad Gita's teachings to Arjuna.

Dhanu Sankranti (December 16): The occasion marks the Sun's transition into Sagittarius, or Dhanu Rashi. It also marks the beginning of Dhanu Masam, a spiritually significant period associated with special prayers to Lord Vishnu.

Dattatreya Jayanti (December 23): The festival celebrates the birth of Lord Dattatreya, regarded as an incarnation representing Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva. Devotees perform special pujas and visit temples. The day coincides with Margashirsha Purnima, which is considered auspicious for charity, fasting and holy bathing.

Christmas (December 25): Christmas commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ. Celebrations include midnight Mass, church services, Christmas carols, exchanging gifts and decorating homes with Christmas trees and lights.

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