The Karnataka government has released its official holiday calendar for 2027, announcing 18 general holidays and 19 restricted holidays for government employees across the state. The notification, issued on Friday, includes the Nativity Feast, popularly known as Monthi Fest or Mary's Feast, as a restricted holiday on September 8.

The decision is particularly significant for Christian communities, especially in coastal Karnataka, where the festival is widely celebrated as Kanyamariamma Jayanti, as per News Karnataka.

List of 18 General Holidays in 2027

According to the government notification, the 18 general holidays include major religious festivals and national occasions. The calendar covers:

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Makara Sankranti — January 15

Republic Day — January 26

Maha Shivaratri — March 6

Ramzan — March 10

Good Friday — March 26

Ugadi — April 7

Ambedkar Jayanti — April 14

Labour Day — May 1

Bakrid — May 17

Last Day of Moharrum — June 16

Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata — September 4

Mahalaya Amavasya — September 29

Gandhi Jayanti — October 2

Valmiki Jayanti — October 15

Naraka Chaturdashi — October 28

Deepavali — October 30

Kannada Rajyotsava — November 1

Kanakadasa Jayanti — November 16

Several festivals, including Independence Day, Eid-e-Milad and Vijayadashami, have not been listed separately because they fall on existing government holidays.

Monthi Fest Included in 19 Restricted Holidays

The government has also announced 19 restricted holidays, allowing eligible employees to choose holidays for specific religious and cultural occasions under applicable rules. These include New Year's Day, Sri Ramanavami, Buddha Purnima, Krishna Janmashtami, Swarna Gowri Vrata, Vishwakarma Jayanti and Christmas Eve.

September 8 is particularly noteworthy as Monthi Fest commemorates the birth of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The celebration traditionally involves prayers and family gatherings.

Holidays Coinciding With Weekends Excluded

Certain occasions, including Shab-e-Barat, Holi, Thiru Onam and Guru Nanak Jayanti, have been excluded from the restricted holiday list because they coincide with Sundays. The notification allows government employees to plan their leave and personal commitments well in advance.

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