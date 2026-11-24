Indian banks will remain closed on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti in several parts of the nation. However, the holiday is not applicable nationwide, and branches in other cities will continue to function as usual.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) November holiday calendar, banking operations will remain suspended in 21 cities under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Banks in Noida, Lucknow and Kanpur of Uttar Pradesh should note the closure. New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chandigarh and several other cities are also observing the holiday today.

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Meanwhile, banks in Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kochi and Patna are listed cities which will remain open as per the holiday.

Digital Banking Services to Remain Operational

Although physical bank branches will remain closed in the affected cities, customers can avail the facilities of the bank through digital options.

Internet banking, mobile banking applications, UPI transactions and ATM services are expected to operate normally, allowing customers to carry out routine financial transactions on the occasion of the bank closure.

Full List of Cities Observing Bank Holiday

As banks in the following 21 cities of 18 states will remain closed on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima on November 24 as per the RBI holiday calendar:

Aizawl (Mizoram)

Belapur (Maharashtra)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

Bhubaneswar (Odisha)

Chandigarh

Dehradun (Uttarakhand)

Hyderabad (Telangana)

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh)

Jaipur (Rajasthan)

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir)

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh)

Kohima (Nagaland)

Kolkata (West Bengal)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)

Mumbai (Maharashtra)

Nagpur (Maharashtra)

New Delhi

Raipur (Chhattisgarh)

Ranchi (Jharkhand)

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir)

Stock Market Also Closed Today

Apart from banks, the stock market trading in India will also remain suspended on Guru Nanak Jayanti.

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Trading on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

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