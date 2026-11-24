Suriya's latest theatrical release, Scene, has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark at the Indian box office, maintaining a strong overall run despite witnessing a slowdown on its third Monday at the box office. The film has collected Rs.151.22 crore in India net collections in 18 days, while its domestic gross earnings have reached Rs.175.65 crore, according to Sacnilk figures.

The film, which was released in theatres on November 6, has also recorded an impressive worldwide performance. Its total worldwide gross collection stands at Rs.265.15 crore on day 18, including an estimated overseas gross of Rs.89.50 crore.

Scene Box Office Collection Day 18

On its 18th day, November 23, Scene collected Rs.57 lakh in India net collections across 721 shows. Its domestic gross earnings for the day stood at Rs.65 lakh.

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The film witnessed a decline of approximately 63.9% compared with its Sunday collection of Rs 1.58 crore. Despite the weekday dip, the Suriya-starrer has managed to cross the significant Rs 150 crore domestic net milestone.

The film's third weekend had offered some relief, with collections improving from Rs 77 lakh on Friday, November 20, to Rs 1.35 crore on Saturday and Rs 1.58 crore on Sunday.

Scene Box Office Collection: Week-Wise Breakdown

The film registered a strong opening week, collecting Rs 111.70 crore in India net collections during its first seven days. However, its earnings witnessed a decline in the second week, when it added around Rs 35.25 crore.

During the first four days of its third week, the film collected Rs 4.27 crore, taking its cumulative domestic net earnings to Rs 151.22 crore.

The Tamil version has remained the primary contributor to the film's domestic earnings, with the Telugu version also adding to its overall collection.

About Scene

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene features Suriya alongside Nazriya Nazim and Naslen. The film combines action, comedy and crime elements, with Suriya portraying DSP Inbaraj.

The film also features Lal and Anandaraj in important roles. Its technical crew includes cinematographer Vineeth Augustian, music composer Sushin Shyam and editor Ajmal Sabu.

Suriya is seen as DSP Inbaraj, or Inba. Naslen plays Eeswaran and Nazriya Nazim plays Maya, while Anandaraj takes on the role of Inba's father and Lal appears as Stephen.

In the story, Inbaraj is made to revisit a case he could not complete years earlier. Going back to it, he ends up facing a new challenge.

ALSO READ: Surya's Scene Crosses Rs 150 Crore Mark On Day 17, Box Office Collection Jumps On Weekend

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