Investors tracking corporate actions this week will focus on two companies scheduled to go ex-bonus, with Tech Mahindra Ltd. and Indus Finance Ltd. fixing record dates for bonus share issuances.

A bonus issue increases the number of outstanding shares by distributing additional shares to existing shareholders at no extra cost. To be eligible, investors typically need to own the shares before the ex-date.

Company Ex-Date Record Date Bonus Ratio Tech Mahindra Ltd Nov. 30, 2026 Nov. 30, 2026 1:1 Indus Finance Ltd Dec. 1, 2026 Dec. 1, 2026 5:9

Tech Mahindra Ltd. will trade ex-bonus on Nov. 30 for its 1:1 bonus issue, meaning shareholders will receive one additional share for every share held as on the record date.

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Indus Finance Ltd. is scheduled to turn ex-bonus on Dec. 1 for its 5:9 bonus issue, under which shareholders will receive five bonus shares for every nine shares held.

The ex-date and record date for both companies coincide, reflecting the T+1 settlement cycle. To be eligible for these payouts, investors must be mindful of the ex-bonus date, which is the day the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming bonus share issue.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the corporate action. The ex date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Corporate Actions Calendar

Company Ex-Date Record Date Corporate Action Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust Nov. 30, 2026 Nov. 30, 2026 Income Distribution (InvIT) Beeyu Overseas Ltd Nov. 30, 2026 Nov. 30, 2026 Reduction of Capital Interarch Building Solutions Ltd Nov. 30, 2026 Nov. 30, 2026 Stock Split (Face Value Rs 10 to Rs 2) Tech Mahindra Ltd Nov. 30, 2026 Nov. 30, 2026 Bonus Issue (1:1) Indus Finance Ltd Dec. 1, 2026 Dec. 1, 2026 Bonus Issue (5:9) Sunshine Capital Ltd Dec. 4, 2026 Dec. 4, 2026 Consolidation of Shares

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