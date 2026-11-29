FC Goa will take on Kerala Blasters FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 fixture at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Sunday, November 29.

FC Goa will head into the fixture after securing a 1-0 win over NorthEast United FC in their previous match. The Gaurs are sixth in the standings with eight points from five matches and will look to build on that result in front of their home fans.

ALSO READ: FIFA Hit By Cyberattack: Hackers Access Personal Data And Internal Business Information

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Kerala Blasters, meanwhile, are ninth with five points from four matches. They have drawn their last two games, against Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC, and will be eager to return to winning ways when they face FC Goa.

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC: Date And Time

The ISL 2026-27 match between FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC will be played on Sunday, November 29. Kick-off is scheduled for 5:00 PM IST.

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC: Venue

The match will be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC: Recent Form

FC Goa's last five ISL matches: W-L-W-D-D

Kerala Blasters FC's last four ISL matches: D-D-L-W

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC: Live Telecast Details

The FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

ALSO READ: Road To 1,000: How Many Goals Cristiano Ronaldo Needs After Al Nassr Vs Al Sadd Clash

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC: Live Streaming Details

The match will be streamed live on the official Indian Super League YouTube channel and SonyLIV in India.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.