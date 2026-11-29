State-run GAIL (India) Ltd is planning to enter India's data centre business through a 50:50 joint venture with an experienced industry player. The company has invited expressions of interest (EOIs) from partners to develop an initial facility with at least 5 megawatts (MW) of IT capacity at its Chhainsa site in Faridabad, Haryana.

Under the proposal, GAIL will contribute around 2,100 square metres of land and access to its approximately 15,800-km optical fibre cable (OFC) network, which connects more than 100 towns and cities. These assets, operated through its telecom arm GAILTEL, will be made available to the joint venture on an arm's-length basis, reported by The Hindu Businessline.

The selected partner will bring technical and operational expertise, while the joint venture will be responsible for the construction of power, water, facility operation and commercialisation. Applicants must own at least one operational data centre with a minimum capacity of 1 MW in India.

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Partner selection and expansion plans

GAIL's evaluation process places significant emphasis on securing customers and ensuring financial strength. Offtake commitments for the proposed Faridabad facility carry the highest weightage of 30 marks, with bidders committing to book at least 80 per cent of its capacity eligible for full marks.

The remaining assessment covers average annual turnover, operational experience, the number of data centres owned or operated and the capacity of the largest facility. Companies with an annual turnover of at least Rs 100 crore and larger operating facilities will receive higher scores.

GAIL may also expand the venture to other locations, including Sohna and Bhiwadi, Gandhar, Sapar and Vaghodia, Babrala and Nagpur.

Diversification into digital infrastructure

The proposed entry marks a diversification of GAIL's traditional natural gas, LPG and petrochemical businesses. By leveraging its existing land and fibre network, the company aims to enter the growing digital infrastructure market through its joint partner for venture.

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The move comes amid rising demand for data centres driven by cloud computing, digital services, data localisation and artificial intelligence. Reliable electricity, connectivity and customer commitments will remain crucial to the project's commercial success.

(Inputs from PTI)

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