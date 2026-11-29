D-Link (India) Limited is offering investors a dividend yield of 6.40%, but its generous payouts come with a question: how long can the company sustain them? The networking products maker, with a market capitalisation of around Rs 1,443 crore, has a dividend payout ratio of 94%, well above those of its listed peers. It has also maintained an uninterrupted dividend record since 2010.

For FY26, the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 20 per share and a special dividend of Rs 7.50 per share, taking the total payout to Rs 33.50 per share after accounting for the interim dividend of Rs 6 already paid. While the returns may appeal to income-seeking investors, D-Link's relatively slow profit growth raises questions about whether such payouts can continue.

What Does D-Link India Do?

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D-Link India is a subsidiary of Taiwan-based D-Link Corporation and markets and distributes networking products across India and the SAARC region.

Its portfolio includes routers, Wi-Fi systems, network switches, structured cabling, network racks, surveillance products, and connectivity accessories.

Over the years, the company has expanded beyond traditional networking hardware into connected home solutions and enterprise networking. Its enterprise business caters to sectors such as banking, healthcare, education, government, and manufacturing.

According to its FY26 annual report, D-Link is looking to expand its presence in industrial switching, data centre switching, and Wi-Fi access points. It is also focusing on cloud-managed networks and Internet of Things solutions. The company has a distribution network of more than 15,000 resellers and 13 branch offices.

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D-Link India's Dividend History Since 2010

D-Link has paid dividends consistently since 2010, with payouts increasing significantly in recent years. Special dividends have also contributed to the higher distributions.

Year Regular dividend (Rs) Special dividend (Rs) Total (Rs/share) 2026* 26 7.50 33.50 2025 20 — 20 2024 8 5 13 2023 5 5 10 2022 3 — 3 2021 1.80 — 1.80 2020 1 — 1 2019 1.50 — 1.50 2018 0.50 — 0.50 2017 0.50 — 0.50 2016 0.70 — 0.70 2015 0.70 — 0.70 2014 0.60 — 0.60 2013 0.50 — 0.50 2012 0.40 — 0.40 2011 0.30 — 0.30 2010 1 — 1

Note: FY26 includes Rs 6 interim dividend already paid, Rs 20 proposed final dividend, and Rs 7.50 proposed special dividend. The proposed dividends are subject to shareholder approval.

It is not just that the company has a long-standing history of paying dividends, but D-Link's dividend yield is considerably higher than that of other companies in its peer group. Its payout ratio is also well above the peer median.

Company Dividend yield Payout ratio Average payout ratio (3 years) 5-Years Average Dividend (Rs Cr.) D-Link India 6.40% 94% 70.58% 52.18 Rashi Peripherals 0.31% 5% 4.19% 5.71 DC Infotech 0.03% 8% 2.56% 0.33 Smartlink Holdings 1.01% 15% 5.07% 0.4 Peer median 0.66% 11% 4.63% 3.06

Can D-Link Sustain Its Generous Dividends?

While D-Link has been paying continuous dividends every year to its shareholders, its profit growth has been slower, despite a rise in sales.

Sales grew at a 10% CAGR in the past three years, while Net profit grew only at 2% CAGR during the period. It remained largely unchanged at around Rs 104 crore in FY24 and FY25 before increasing to Rs 110 crore in FY26.

This raises questions about dividend sustainability, as the company has raised the payout even when the profits were not growing much. Dividend payout climbed from 41% to 50%, 68%, and 94% over the last four years.

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