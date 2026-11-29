The US stock market's biggest structural change in a while comes into effect from December 6, 2026 onwards, with major exchanges such as Nasdaq extending trading beyond traditional hours.

Trading hours for Nasdaq will be nearly round-the-clock as it implements a 23×5 trading structure from the coming Sunday. Other exchanges, such as NYSE Arca, Cboe EDGX, MEMX and 24X are also extending their trading hours.

Additionally, the Securities Information Processors (SIPs) will also operate overnight for the first time, which will create consolidated quotes and trade reporting throughout nearly the entire trading day.

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“23/5 trading reflects a simple reality: global investor behavior is changing, and investors increasingly expect access to U.S. markets that aligns with their own time zones and information cycles,” said Nasdaq's Chuck Mack, Senior Vice President of North American Markets.

What Are The New Trading Hours?

Nasdaq's trading day will stretch from Sunday evening to Friday evening with barely a pause.

For European investors, the new window of 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. ET will be 3 a.m. to 10 a.m. CET, meaning Europeans could be trading Nasdaq-listed stocks for almost an entire session before London opens.

Similarly for Indian traders, Nasdaq's 23/5 trading schedule runs from Monday 7:30 AM IST (Sunday 9:00 PM ET) to Saturday 6:30 AM IST (Friday 8:00 PM ET)

Nasdaq existing extended sessions run from 4 a.m. to 9:30am (ET) and are called pre-market session, and 4pm to 8pm ET, named after-hours session, around its core 9:30am to 4pm hours. However, access to that early and late trading has largely been limited to institutional investors with direct market connections.

What is the one-hour pause?

Between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. ET each weekday, trading will pause to support maintenance activities and certain corporate action processing. The pause supports operational resilience and critical clearing, settlement, and reference data processes.

What Does 23/5 Trading Mean for Investors?

The move to 23/5 trading gives investors significantly longer access to U.S. stocks, allowing them to trade during overnight U.S. hours from virtually any time zone. This means investors can react to earnings releases, economic data, geopolitical developments, and other market-moving events as they unfold, rather than waiting for the next regular trading session.

While the bulk of trading activity and liquidity is still expected to remain concentrated during standard U.S. market hours, the extended schedule provides a transparent, regulated platform for investors seeking greater flexibility. For brokerages and other financial intermediaries, it also creates an opportunity to serve clients more effectively during their local business day.



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