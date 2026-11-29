Sri Lanka A will face Pakistan A in the final of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Sunday, November 29. The match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Sri Lanka A booked their place in the final after defeating India A by eight wickets in the first semi-final. Chasing a target of 318 runs, Sri Lanka A reached 321/2 in 41.3 overs. Lasith Croospulle scored 116 runs, while Sineth Jayawardena contributed 105.

Pakistan A, who are also known as Pakistan Shaheens, secured their place in the final after defeating Bangladesh A by five wickets in the second semi-final. Pakistan A chased down the target of 233 runs in 45.2 overs to set up a title clash against Sri Lanka A.

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The final will see defending champions Pakistan A take on an unbeaten Sri Lanka A side, with both teams aiming to finish the tournament with the trophy.

Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan A: Match Date And Time

The Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan A final of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 will take place on Sunday, November 29.

The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan A: Venue

The Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan A final will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Where To Watch Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars Live Telecast In India?

The live telecast of the Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan A final will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where To Watch Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars Live Streaming In India?

The online live streaming of the Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan A final will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan A: Full Squads

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Sri Lanka A: Pavan Rathnayake (captain), Lasith Croospulle, Janith Liyanage, Chamika Heenatigala, Ravindu Fernando, Nishan Madushka, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Sineth Jayawardena, Nipun Dhananjaya, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Lahiru Samarakoon, Wanuja Sahan, Duvindu Ranatunga, Garuka Sanketh and Dulaj Samuditha.

Pakistan A: Abdul Samad (captain), Ahmed Daniyal, Danish Aziz, Farhan Yousaf, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Hasnain, Rohail Nazir, Saad Masood, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Sufyan Moqim and Ali Raza.

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