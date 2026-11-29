Suriya's Scene regained momentum at the box office on its fourth Saturday, registering a sharp jump in collections after a slow start to the weekend. The Tamil-Telugu action comedy continued its impressive theatrical run, taking its worldwide earnings closer to the Rs 270 crore mark.

Day 23 Box Office Collection

Jithu Madhavan's directorial collected Rs 71 lakh net in India on Day 23 from 361 shows, marking an 86.8% increase over its previous day's earnings of Rs 38 lakh.

With this, the film's domestic net collection has climbed to Rs 153.76 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 178.59 crore, as per Sacnilk estimates.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The film has also earned Rs 89.55 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 268.14 crore after 23 days in theatres.

Language-Wise Earnings

On Day 23, the Tamil version led the domestic collections with Rs 64 lakh, while the Telugu version contributed Rs 7 lakh.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 57.68% for its Tamil version and 71.33% for its Telugu version. Night shows led the Tamil screenings with 60.82% occupancy, while evening shows topped the Telugu version at 74%.

From Day 1 to Day 23, the Tamil version has amassed Rs 122.85 crore net, accounting for 79.9% of the film's domestic earnings. The Telugu version has contributed Rs 30.91 crore, making up the remaining 20.1%.

ALSO READ | Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 24: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Jumps 73.4%, Eyes Rs 2,000 Crore Worldwide Gross

Day-Wise Earnings

Scene opened strongly with Rs 19.15 crore net on Day 1, followed by Rs 20.35 crore on Day 2 and Rs 23.65 crore on Day 3, its highest single-day collection so far. The film then collected Rs 21.40 crore on Day 4 before witnessing a decline, earning Rs 12.85 crore on Day 5, Rs 8.05 crore on Day 6 and Rs 6.25 crore on Day 7. Its first-week total stood at Rs 111.70 crore.

During the second week, the film collected Rs 6 crore on Day 8, followed by Rs 9.50 crore on Day 9 and Rs 9.30 crore on Day 10. Collections dropped to Rs 3 crore on Day 11, Rs 2.90 crore on Day 12, Rs 2.65 crore on Day 13 and Rs 1.90 crore on Day 14. The film added Rs 35.25 crore during its second week.

In its third week, Scene earned Rs 77 lakh on Day 15, followed by Rs 1.35 crore on Day 16 and Rs 1.58 crore on Day 17. The collections then declined to Rs 57 lakh on Day 18, Rs 48 lakh on Day 19, Rs 45 lakh on Day 20 and Rs 52 lakh on Day 21. The third-week total stood at Rs 5.72 crore.

Entering its fourth week, the film collected Rs 38 lakh on Day 22 before bouncing back with Rs 71 lakh on Day 23.

About The Film

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene is a Tamil-Telugu action comedy starring Suriya, Nazriya Nazim, Naslen K. Gafoor, Lal and Anandraj. The story follows an eccentric police officer, Inbaraj, who is forced to reopen an unresolved case from his past and work with a chaotic team to solve the mystery.

The film features cinematography by Vineeth Augustian, music by Sushin Shyam and editing by Ajmal Sabu. Scene was released in theatres on November 6, 2026.

ALSO READ | Hail Mary Box Office Collection Day 3: Kunchacko Boban Starrer Sees Strong Weekend Growth, Mints Rs 1.83 crore

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.