An anonymous Indian professional working in the US has shared an emotional account of financial struggles and missed investment opportunities despite earning a steady income of $7000 a month for eight years, which has triggering a discussion on financial planning and the uncertainties involved of living abroad.

In a Reddit post titled 'Feeling devastated' on the subreddit r/returnToIndia, the employee revealed how years of employment in the US had failed to translate into financial security, with limited savings, mortgage obligations and growing concerns over job stability weighing heavily on the family.

The professional claimed to have earned an average monthly take-home salary of $7,000 over the past eight years, while his spouse was also employed for two years. Despite their earnings, the family has accumulated little in accessible savings apart from a retirement corpus.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The employee purchased a house after receiving approval for an I-140 immigration petition -- a milestone in the US green card process -- expecting to continue working in the country for another five years. However, limited home equity and mortgage commitments have now become a source of financial anxiety for the employee.

The professional expressed concerns about the future of their two children, aged six and two, both of whom are US citizens. Changing immigration policies and the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on software jobs have added to their employment uncertainty.

To ease the financial burden, the family is exploring the possibility of renting out a portion of their home or selling the property independently.

With employment expected to continue until the first quarter of 2028, the employee has set a target of accumulating $50,000 in accessible savings and building a $100,000 corpus in a 401(k), which is a US employer-sponsored retirement savings account.

ALSO READ | Tougher Rules For Employment-Based Green Cards Proposed In US, With Longer Hiring Process

Although the employee believes the target is achievable, he regrets that past financial decisions have made it difficult to enjoy everyday life and spend quality time with children.

Responding to a question about financial mistakes, the employee acknowledged that consistently investing a portion of the monthly salary in S&P 500 index funds could have helped build a substantial financial cushion. The professional estimated that better financial discipline could have resulted in savings of at least $100,000 by now.

The post attracted several responses from Reddit users, many of whom shared their own experiences of navigating financial and immigration challenges in the US.

One user recalled returning to India after their employer decided against filing an I-140 petition. The individual subsequently secured a senior software development role in India with an annual salary of Rs 55 lakh and claimed to be saving more after relocating.

ALSO READ | 'Just Want To Return Home': 23-year-old Indian Student In US Gives Up PhD Dream; Find Out Why

Other users suggested cutting household expenses, exploring employment opportunities in other countries and reconsidering property ownership amid immigration uncertainty. Some, however, defended the decision to purchase a house, arguing that families cannot indefinitely put major life decisions on hold while waiting for permanent residency.

The employee concluded the post with a word of caution for professionals looking to build a life in the US.

"To anyone building a life in the US on a temporary visa, please learn from my mistakes. Live below your means, prioritize savings, invest consistently, and never take your employment or immigration status for granted."

"Don't confuse a good income with financial security. Don't make the same financial mistakes I made," the post read.

ALSO READ | Six Cheapest Countries Where Indian Students Can Pursue Higher Education in 2027

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.