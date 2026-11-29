Vishnu Revikumar's Hail Mary witnessed a strong jump in box-office collections on its first Saturday, gaining momentum after a steady opening.

The Kunchacko Boban-starrer collected Rs 1.83 crore net in India on Day 3, marking a 52.5% jump over the previous day's earnings and its highest single-day collection so far.

With this, the Malayalam film's total India net collection has reached Rs 3.78 crore, while its domestic gross stands at Rs 4.39 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

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Occupancy Report

Hail Mary recorded an overall occupancy of 53.21% on Day 3. Night shows led with 76.17% occupancy, followed by evening shows at 63.83%, afternoon shows at 46.25% and morning shows at 23.75%.

The film recorded an average collection of Rs 21,529 per show across 850 screenings on Saturday. Its total footfalls have crossed 2.66 lakh.

Day-Wise Collection

Hail Mary opened its box-office run with Rs 75 lakh net on Thursday, collecting Rs 87 lakh gross from 717 shows. The film picked up pace on its second day, earning Rs 1.20 crore net and Rs 1.40 crore gross across 707 shows. This represented a 60% increase over its opening-day earnings, with overall occupancy rising to 42%.

The film saw another significant boost on its first Saturday, with collections climbing to Rs 1.83 crore net and Rs 2.12 crore gross. Day 3 also saw the number of shows increase to 850, while overall occupancy reached 51%.

This takes its total India net collection to Rs 3.78 crore in three days.

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About The Film

Hail Mary is a Malayalam mystery thriller directed by Vishnu Revikumar. Released on November 26, 2026, the film follows Madhuchandaran (Kunchacko Boban), a school bus driver whose life takes an unexpected turn when a 23-year-old missing person case is reopened, bringing buried secrets to light.

The film also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anu Sithara, Jagadish, Vinay Forrt, Suhasini Maniratnam, Hakim Shah and Kavya Ramachandran.

Based on a fictional novel Ambilymol Thirodhanam by G. R. Indugopan, it features a screenplay by Martin Prakkat and Dr. Neeraj Rajan. Jakes Bejoy has composed the music, while Roby Varghese Raj and Chaman Chakko handle cinematography and editing, respectively. The film is produced by Martin Prakkat Films, Prakkat Films and The Green Room.

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