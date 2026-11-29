India's imports of Russian crude oil slipped sharply in November as improved Middle Eastern supplies, shrinking discounts and higher freight costs encouraged refiners to diversify their purchases. However, Russia is expected to remain an important supplier as India balances procurement costs with energy security.

According to commodity intelligence firm Kpler, India's Russian crude imports fell to 1.65 million barrels per day (mbd) in November, down from a peak of 2.8 mbd in July. Imports had dropped to 1.87 mbd in September before rising to 2.05 mbd in October.

At the same time, supplies from Saudi Arabia and Iraq rose to a combined 1.61 mbd in November, compared with 1.03 mbd in October. The increase was supported by improving flows through the Strait of Hormuz. India also stepped up purchases from Brazil and Venezuela as it diversified its sources of crude oil.

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The shift is being driven largely by changing costs rather than a fall in India's oil demand. Higher shipping expenses and smaller discounts on Russian crude have made it less attractive to Indian buyers. Concerns over geopolitical tensions and uncertainty surrounding shipments from the Black Sea have also added to supply risks.

Reliance increases purchases, Nayara remains dependent

Despite the national decline, Reliance Industries increased Russian crude imports from 364,000 barrels per day in September to nearly 500,000 barrels per day in November. Its overall crude imports reached 1.48 mbd, supported by strong refining margins and export opportunities.

Nayara Energy, however, remains heavily dependent on Russian oil. Supplies to its Vadinar refinery increased from 374,000 barrels per day in September to 407,000 barrels per day in November. Kpler recorded no Iraqi or Saudi crude arrivals since August 2025.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation, BPCL and HPCL are expected to maintain diversified procurement strategies, balancing Russian supplies with Middle Eastern and other international grades.

Russian oil to remain significant

Kpler expects India's Russian crude imports to remain between 1.5 and 1.7 mbd in December. Middle Eastern suppliers are likely to remain competitive, while refiners may also explore supplies from Brazil, Venezuela and West Africa.

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India imports more than 88 per cent of its crude requirements. Although Russian oil became a major supplier after Western sanctions redirected discounted barrels towards Asia in 2022, its future market share will depend on competitive pricing, freight costs and geopolitical risks. India is therefore reshaping its sourcing strategy rather than reducing its dependence on imported crude.

(With the PTI inputs)

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