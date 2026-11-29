Indian equities witnessed a dramatic reversal in foreign investment inflows in November 2026, with Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) pouring in a record Rs 1.54 lakh crore into the domestic stock market amid waning enthusiasm for artificial intelligence-linked stocks globally and strong corporate earnings at home.

Unprecedented buying comes after two consecutive months of heavy selling by foreign investors. Overseas investors had offloaded Indian equities worth Rs 34,843 crore in October and Rs 35,861 crore in September, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL).

Between November 2 and 27, foreign investors infused a net Rs 1.54 lakh crore into Indian equities, eclipsing the previous monthly record of Rs 60,358 crore set in November 2020, with one trading session still remaining.

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Foreign investors were net purchasers of Indian shares in every trading session during the month, barring the special Muhurat trading session.

The November buying spree is a significant turnaround for Indian markets, which have faced sustained foreign selling for much of 2026. In March alone, overseas investors pulled out Rs 1.17 lakh crore from domestic equities.

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The latest investments have brought down the net FPI outflows for the calendar year to approximately Rs 1.41 lakh crore, compared to nearly Rs 3 lakh crore a few weeks back.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Ltd, nearly half of the foreign capital withdrawn from Indian equities during the first 10 months of the year has returned in November alone, PTI reported.

"The weakening of the AI trade and the impressive growth in India's corporate earnings are the principal factors that brought FPIs back to India," he added. The resurgence in foreign buying has propelled India to the top of global equity market performance rankings in November.

The influx of overseas capital has supported the domestic currency as the rupee strengthened to 92.99 against the US dollar, emerging as Asia's best-performing currency during the month.

Financial services emerged as a key destination for foreign capital, with both private and public sector banks attracting significant investments.

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Overseas investors showed strong buying interest in telecommunications, FMCG, IT and consumer services stocks. The sustainability of foreign investment flows will depend on a series of domestic and international economic developments in the coming days.

Pabitro Mukherjee, Deputy Vice President-Research at Bajaj Broking, said investors will closely monitor India's upcoming gross domestic product (GDP) figures and the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision to assess the country's economic growth prospects and future interest rate direction.

Internationally, fluctuations in crude oil prices, developments surrounding US tariffs and the release of US non-farm payrolls data are expected to influence market sentiment.

Despite these upcoming economic triggers, the recent momentum in overseas investments points towards continued foreign participation in Indian equities.

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