Abhijith Joseph's Cosmic Samson witnessed a slight boost in box-office collections on its first Saturday, building on its opening-day performance.

Despite sharing screens with big releases such as Ramayana, O.M: Operation Mole and Hail Mary, the Malayalam fantasy action film has crossed Rs 2 crore in domestic gross collections within two days of release.

Here's how the film is performing at the box office.

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Box Office Collection

Cosmic Samson began its box-office journey with Rs 82 lakh net and Rs 95 lakh gross on Day 1, across 790 shows. The film saw a 12.2% rise in collections on Saturday, earning Rs 92 lakh net and Rs 1.07 crore gross from 770 shows.

After two days in theatres, the superhero film has accumulated Rs 1.74 crore in India net collections, while its domestic gross has reached Rs 2.02 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

Ticket Sales And Occupancy

On Day 2, Cosmic Samson sold an estimated 68,180 tickets, taking its total ticket sales to 1,29,830 within two days of its theatrical release.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 32.06%. Night shows led with 47.75% occupancy, followed by evening shows at 27.50%, afternoon shows at 24.75% and morning shows at 12.92%.

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All About The Film

Directed by Abhijith Joseph, Cosmic Samson is a superhero fantasy film starring Sandeep Pradeep. The supporting cast includes Mukesh, Miya George, Anuraj O.B., Riyaa Jithu, Vedhika Sreekumar, Alphonse Puthren, Althaf Salim and Shabareesh Varma.

The film follows Samson Joseph, a struggling filmmaker who takes up odd jobs to earn a living. His life changes when a mysterious birthday gift gives him superpowers and takes him on an unexpected adventure.

The film is produced by Sophia Paul's Weekend Blockbusters, the banner behind Minnal Murali (2021), and Manuel Cruz Darwin's D Group. It features music by Sibi Mathew Alex, cinematography by Deepak D. Menon and editing by Chaman Chacko. Cosmic Samson was released in theatres on November 27, 2026.

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