Diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd is focusing on cost efficiencies, smarter sourcing and product reformulation to offset higher input and packaging costs, while watching inflation before deciding on further price changes, a senior company official said.

Over the last 5-6 months, ITC, which operates in the FMCG segment with a diverse portfolio of brands, has rolled out measured price hikes on select offerings ranging from 3-4 per cent to 7-8 per cent depending on category dynamics.

The company is adopting calibrated, selective pricing measures where necessary, while balancing price increases with sales volumes, ITC Divisional Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business Sameer Satpathy told PTI.

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"Our first lever has been cost management with focus on sourcing better, reformulating smarter and getting more efficiency from manufacturing operations and supply chain, so that consumers bear as little of it as possible," he said.

The personal care segment continues to face cost pressures in key raw material inputs including crude oil derivatives, palm oil and its derivatives, which are widely used in products such as soaps, shampoos, detergents and skincare formulations.

Rising prices of packaging materials, particularly plastics and other petroleum-based inputs, have added to the cost burden.

When asked whether ITC was considering another round of price increases, in line with indications from several FMCG players for the third quarter, Satpathy said the company was closely monitoring input cost trends.

"We are closely monitoring the evolving input cost environment. We are adopting a calibrated approach rather than taking a long-term view on pricing at this stage. Any decision on price increases will be guided by the prevailing cost dynamics, competitive environment and consumer considerations. As of now, we have not initiated any further price increases," he said.

During their earnings calls for the September quarter, companies including Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Dabur India, Marico, Britannia Industries and Godrej Consumer Products said pricing interventions, including selective price hikes and pack-size changes, remain part of their strategy to manage cost pressures while balancing volume growth.

In the September quarter earnings, ITC said FMCG segment EBITDA margin expanded by over 50 basis points year-on-year, despite inflationary pressures.

ITC, which has a presence in the personal care segment through brands such as Fiama, Vivel, Savlon, Engage, Charmis and Nimyle, is looking to strengthen its portfolio by scaling up existing brands and expanding into underpenetrated categories.

The company is also exploring adjacent segments to diversify its offerings and improve profitability, Satpathy said.

"Our strategy is to build a stronger, more diversified and future-ready personal care portfolio, with a sharp focus on high-margin, underpenetrated categories that offer significant headroom for growth. In line with the portfolio strategy guided by ITC Next, we are scaling up our core brands, addressing adjacencies and building new vectors for the future," he said.

As part of its expansion strategy, ITC is strengthening its presence in the personal care market through organic expansion and acquisition. It has recently announced the acquisition of Mother Sparsh, a homegrown baby and mother care products brand.

The acquisition, expected to be completed in the next few months, will give ITC an entry into the fast-growing baby care segment and expand its portfolio into an adjacent category, Satpathy said.

"Our overarching objective is to build a portfolio of differentiated, high-quality brands that can deliver sustained growth in both revenues and profitability," he said.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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