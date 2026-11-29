Elon Musk's Starlink was tapped for two unauthorised uses reportedly linked with Iran's endeavours against the US military forces. SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet services in attacks on US forces, according to a report by the Washington Post.

Upon receiving this piece of information, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk "was fuming", the report stated citing two people familiar with company discussions. It added that his team concluded were related to Iran's efforts against US forces.

Morever, the billionaire was told that the US military flew one-way drones on the militarised version of Starlink, called Starshield, but on a cheaper plan meant for ground operations, the report underlined.

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The report comes 2 months after another incident related to warfare had led the Tesla Chief to stop a US adversary from using Starlink to conduct war.

A classified report to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described the Iranian military's use of Starlink, according to the Post.

The US Defense Department was quoted by Reuters as saying that it "is not aware of the report to the (office of the defense secretary) pertaining to this subject."

The use of Starlink in regions of geopolitical friction, its control by the US government as well as its illegal use by sanctioned entities have attracted scrutiny amid the wars in Ukraine and in Iran.

Starlink is not licensed to operate in Iran but Musk has previously mentioned that the service is active there.

Iranian authorities have cut public access to the internet during periods of unrest, including during deadly nationwide protests in January, after which the Trump administration smuggled thousands of Starlink terminals into Iran, the Washington Post said in its report.

The Iranian government has maintained tight control of internet access since the United States and Israel began the current war with Tehran towards the end of February.

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