There's a lot of stress on employees in the IT sector amid workforce reductions across the world. With round-the-clock layoffs being announced by major tech giants another employee laid off by a US tech giant has taken to social media to share details of the severance package offered by the company and opened up about the experience of losing a job and the uncertainty surrounding the road ahead.

In a Reddit post titled 'Laid off', which was shared by Aayush Jain on LinkedIn, the Hyderabad-based employee detailed the circumstances surrounding the termination, compensation structure, employee benefits and the loss of unvested company stocks.

The employee recalled being called into a designated conference room where representatives from the human resources department were already waiting to explain the terms of the separation.

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However, the employee revealed that the layoff did not come entirely as a surprise, having anticipated such a development amid growing dissatisfaction with the work environment.

"I somehow knew this was coming and, honestly, had reached a point where I was hoping for it because I was fed up with the work environment," the employee wrote.

According to the post, the company has structured its severance package around three components -- experience-based compensation, an additional three months' salary and an early signing bonus equivalent to one month's salary for employees who sign the separation agreement within two days.

Explaining the compensation structure, the employee cited an example of a professional with five-and-a-half years of experience who would be eligible to receive six months' salary based on experience, three months of additional severance and one month's salary as an early signing incentive, taking the total compensation to 10 months' salary.

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"The calculation is based on your regular monthly salary (monthly salary × 10), not basic pay, as some people have been suggesting," the employee said.

The severance payout is expected by the end of February or early March 2027. Affected employees will continue to receive their regular salaries for November, December and January, with January 31, 2027, designated as the last working day.

However, the termination will result in the loss of future stock-based compensation. According to the post, company shares scheduled to vest in November will vest as planned, while all remaining unvested stocks will be forfeited.

Health insurance and other employment benefits will remain available until January 31, 2027. Employees will be required to return their company-issued laptops in December, while the human resources department is expected to provide access to resume assistance and career transition support.

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The account brings into focus the financial implications of layoffs at major technology companies, where employee stock options and equity-linked incentives often constitute a significant component of overall compensation.

While severance packages can provide temporary financial security, the loss of future earnings, forfeiture of unvested stocks and uncertainty over securing another job can pose longer-term challenges for affected professionals.

Despite the unexpected career transition, the employee expressed a sense of relief rather than disappointment, while acknowledging the uncertainty of what lies ahead.

"Mixed feelings, but honestly, I feel more relieved than disappointed. Time to figure out what's next!" the employee wrote.

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