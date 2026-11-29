Bengaluru's housing market is facing questions over whether new homes are being added faster than buyers can purchase them.

A post on X by Abid Hassan, co-founder of Sensibull, has brought the issue into focus, claiming that the city has more than 75,000 unsold apartments and could take 15 months to clear this stock even if developers stopped launching new projects.

“More houses are being added every month than are being bought. And the only buyers of these houses are getting fired in the AI driven IT collapse,” Hassan wrote, pointing to uncertainty around IT jobs and its possible impact on housing demand.

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The latest data from Knight Frank India offers some context to the concerns. Its India Real Estate Report for the July-September quarter of 2026 shows that Bengaluru's unsold residential inventory rose 21% year-on-year. The time required to clear the available stock also increased to 5.5 quarters, up from 4.6 quarters in the same period last year.

New Launches Outpace Sales

Bengaluru recorded 18,393 new residential launches in the September quarter, up 3% year-on-year. Housing sales stood at 15,172 units, increasing 4% over the same period last year.

While sales growth indicates that demand remains present, the addition of more homes is increasing the stock developers need to sell. Average residential prices in the city also rose 11% year-on-year, according to Knight Frank.

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The report flagged subdued hiring by IT services companies as a concern for residential demand in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune. Leasing by third-party IT services companies fell 36% during the first nine months of 2026, as artificial intelligence reshaped business models and workforce requirements.

For Bengaluru, where technology professionals form an important buyer base, concerns over layoffs, slower recruitment, and job security could prompt potential homebuyers to delay property purchases.

Buyers Become More Cautious

The debate on X also reflects growing questions about property prices and the premiums attached to certain locations. Another post pointed to unsold and distressed properties, cheaper resale opportunities, and developers holding new-launch prices at levels seen a year earlier. It also questioned whether the premium attached to North Bengaluru and metro-connected projects can be sustained.

While these social media posts do not establish a citywide price correction, they point to growing buyer scrutiny. With inventory building up, fresh supply entering the market, and uncertainty over IT employment, developers may find it increasingly difficult to sell homes at prevailing prices.

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