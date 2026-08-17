Karnataka Shootout: Forest Dept Submits Evidence, Minister Reveals Details in Assembly

Karnataka Forest Department has handed over evidence to the investigating officer in the shooting deaths of three men in Chamarajanagar district. The department has claimed the men were poachers, while the opposition has questioned the circumstances of the shooting and called for a judicial inquiry.

Forest Department Presents Evidence

According to the department, personnel spotted a torch in the Cauvery forest area at around 5 am and went to inspect the location. Officials said, quoted NDTV, they warned the suspected poachers before opening fire. Three rounds were initially fired but reportedly did not hit anyone. When one person was seen attempting to flee, personnel fired again, resulting in the deaths of three people.

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The department has submitted two rifles and two bags containing deer meat as evidence. Officials also recovered a country-made gun, 38 rounds of ammunition, a headlamp, pellets, a knife, utensils, slippers, cooking materials and suspected drug powder from the site.

Minister Explains Shootout

Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy presented details of the incident in the Assembly, stating that the deceased were positioned at a higher altitude and allegedly fired first. He said forest personnel could not clearly see the suspects and opened fire in self-defence, with the bullets hitting the victims above the waist.

The bodies were shifted to a mortuary in Mysuru, while Kollegal Assistant Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Meena, who is also the investigating officer, is overseeing the probe. The Kollegal Deputy Divisional Officer is expected to submit a detailed report after receiving the post-mortem findings, according to the NDTV.

Opposition Demands Judicial Inquiry

Opposition Leader R Ashoka has demanded a judicial inquiry, questioning whether the forest officials needed to use lethal force. He claimed the three men were shot in the chest and alleged that their bodies were moved to Mysuru before the mahazar could be completed.

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Ashoka also pointed to differences between accounts given by local residents and forest officials. He called for the officials involved to be taken off duty until the inquiry is completed and urged the Forest Minister to visit the spot and clarify whether the shootout and use of force were necessary, as per media reports.

The investigation and post-mortem findings are awaited.

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