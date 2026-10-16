Q2 Results Live: Federal Bank Net Profit Surges 45%, Asset Quality Improves; PNB In Focus, LTM In Focus

L&T Finance said it will cautiously step up rural loan disbursements and expects a slight upward bias in rural lending during the third quarter, while maintaining that there are currently no significant risks in its rural portfolio.

The company expects net interest margins to remain around 10.5% despite higher interest rates and anticipates two more RBI repo rate hikes in FY27, which could lead to repricing of certain products, including home loans.

Management said it remains focused on reducing customer acquisition costs and is targeting a return on assets (RoA) of 2.8%-3% by the end of Q4. It also expects to navigate the proposed IRDAI regulations with minimal impact and plans to launch a range of prepaid products by FY28.