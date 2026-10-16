Q2 Results Live: Federal Bank Net Profit Surges 45%, Asset Quality Improves; PNB In Focus, LTM In Focus
Investors will track earnings from real estate, banking, consumer, telecom and technology companies, with DLF, PNB, Bajaj Housing Finance, Federal Bank, LTM, Oberoi Realty and Tejas Networks among the key names reporting September-quarter results.
A packed earnings day awaits investors, with DLF, Punjab National Bank, Bajaj Housing Finance, Federal Bank, LTM, Oberoi Realty, Tejas Networks, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Shoppers Stop and Urban Company among the key companies set to report Q2FY27 results. Track all the earnings announcements, management commentary and market reaction live.
Q2 Results Live: Solara Active Net Profit Nearly Triples
Solara Active Pharma Sciences (Q2, Consolidated YoY)
- Net profit at Rs 28.5 crore versus loss of Rs 10.1 crore.
- Revenue up 33.2% to Rs 417 crore versus Rs 313 crore.
- Ebitda at Rs 76.4 crore versus Rs 34.3 crore.
- Margin at 18.3% versus 11%.
- Tax expense at Rs 28.5 crore versus credit of Rs 10.1 crore.
- One-time loss of Rs 4.5 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Federal Bank Shares Jump!
Following the Q2 results, the stock surged sharply. Federal Bank shares rose up to 1.52% to hit an intraday high of Rs 340.10 per share.
At 1:35 pm, Federal Bank share price was trading 1.45% higher at Rs 339.40 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.54% higher at 74,709 levels.
Read more here: Federal Bank Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps 45% YoY; NII At Rs 3,153 Crore
Q2 Results Live: Federal Bank Net Profit Profit Jumps 45%, NII Rises
Federal Bank Q2FY27 Highlights
- Net Profit up 45.1% to Rs 1,386 crore versus Rs 955 crore.
- NII up 26% to Rs 3,153 crore versus Rs 2,495 crore.
- Operating profit up 35.3% to Rs 2,225 crore versus Rs 1,644 crore.
- NIM at 3.32% versus 3.33% (QoQ); versus 3.06% (YoY).
- Other income up 37.7% to Rs 1,490 crore versus Rs 1,082 crore.
- Gross NPA at 1.32% versus 1.52% (QoQ).
- Net NPA at 0.17% versus 0.18% (QoQ).
- Provisions at Rs 342 crore versus Rs 363 crore. (YoY)
- Provisions at Rs 342 crore versus Rs 318 crore. (QoQ)
Q2 Results Live: Snabbit Net Loss Widens, Even As Revenue Surges
Snabbit posts Rs 168 crore loss, Rs 12 crore revenue in FY26
- Snabbit’s revenue from operations jumped 46x to Rs 12.2 crore in FY26
- But net loss ballooned nearly 29x to Rs 167.8 crore, from Rs 5.7 crore
- Loss was nearly 14x its operating revenue in FY26
- Total expenses surged to Rs 194.8 crore from Rs 6.8 crore a year ago
- Marketing alone cost Snabbit Rs 48.7 crore, nearly 4x its operating revenue
Q2 Results Live: L&T Finance Bets On Rural Recovery; NIM Seen Stable At 10.5% After Rate Hike
L&T Finance said it will cautiously step up rural loan disbursements and expects a slight upward bias in rural lending during the third quarter, while maintaining that there are currently no significant risks in its rural portfolio.
The company expects net interest margins to remain around 10.5% despite higher interest rates and anticipates two more RBI repo rate hikes in FY27, which could lead to repricing of certain products, including home loans.
Management said it remains focused on reducing customer acquisition costs and is targeting a return on assets (RoA) of 2.8%-3% by the end of Q4. It also expects to navigate the proposed IRDAI regulations with minimal impact and plans to launch a range of prepaid products by FY28.
Q2 Results Live: IRFC Sees Stable Borrowing Costs, No Pressure From Prepayment Risks
IRFC said it aims to sustain the growth momentum seen over the last six quarters and remains on track to achieve a credit cost of 2.2%-2.4% and return on assets (RoA) of 2.8%-3% by the end of Q4.
The company plans to expand lending to sectors such as metro rail, ports, renewable energy and power companies in the second half of the fiscal year. Management said headcount has doubled over the past year as it scales operations, while efforts remain focused on reducing customer acquisition costs.
IRFC added that it is comfortable with yen-denominated borrowings despite recent rate hikes in Japan, does not expect a significant increase in borrowing costs following RBI rate actions, and sees no material pressure from prepayment risks.
Q2 Results Live: Angel One Sees 30% Growth In Funding Clients; Expects SEBI CAS Circular To Aid Business
Angel One said its funding client base grew 30% year-on-year in the September quarter, while the margin trading facility (MTF) book continued to expand at a healthy pace.
The company noted that regulatory changes impacted market volumes during Q2, but expects SEBI's recently announced Consolidated Account Statement (CAS) circular to provide greater clarity and create tailwinds for the business.
Management said its credit business is beginning to scale further and remains focused on maintaining liquidity, margins and return on capital. It added that customer acquisition costs are incurred upfront, quarterly margins may fluctuate with market conditions, and there are no concerns around borrowing costs, with lending costs expected to remain stable.
Q2 Results Live: Punjab National Bank Q1 Recap
Q1 Recap For PNB
Punjab National Bank's net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 tripled year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.
The bank posted a bottom-line of Rs 5,253 crore, compared to Rs 1,675 crore in the corresponding period of last year. Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest paid, rose 2% to Rs 10,798 crore from Rs 10,578 crore.
Provisions doubled to Rs 792 crore from Rs 396 crore in the year-ago period. Asset quality improved slightly with net NPA down 1 basis point to 0.28% from 0.29%, and Gross NPA down 17 basis points to 2.78% from 2.95%.
Q2 Results Live: LTM Jumps Over 2% Ahead of Results
Shares of LTM Ltd. rose as high as 2.17% to Rs 4,327 ahead of its Q2 results due today. Here's how shares are trading right now:
Introduction
Good Morning corporate cutlets! This is Khushi, and I am back to give you updates for all things earnings. As India Inc. gets deeper into October, the earnings season has picked up pace. Stay tuned with our live earnings coverage.
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