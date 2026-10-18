The Great Indian Kapil Show Promo: Kareena’s Baby Question Leaves Saif Ali Khan Blushing

Saif Ali Khan was once again teased about becoming a father in every decade of his life, this time by Kapil Sharma on The Great Indian Kapil Show. A recently released promo shows the actor reacting to the jokes as the host and others join in the banter.

Kapil called it a big blessing, but the conversation took a fun turn when Saif's wife, actor Kareena Kapoor, joined in and asked about his future plans. Her comment left Saif laughing, while looking too embarrassed to give a proper answer.

The host Kapil Sharma initially said, “Sir, it's a blessing that you have a child every decade.”

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Kareena Kapoor intervened and asked, “Saifu, you have a child every decade. What's the plan now?”

Before Saif Ali Khan could say anything, Archana Puran Singh joked, “We're about to enter another decade soon,” to which Kareena replied, “Yes, we are, but not with me.”

Kareena's question left Saif laughing in embarrassment.

This isn't the first time Kareena Kapoor has joked about Saif Ali Khan becoming a father in every decade. In an earlier interview with Vogue, she praised him for being a caring father towards all four children, Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh. She also pointed out that Saif became a father in his twenties, thirties, forties and fifties. However, Kareena jokingly made it clear that she does not want him to become a father again in his sixties.

The actor said, “Saif has had a child every decade, in his twenties, thirties, forties and now in his fifties. I've told him, in your sixties, that's not happening. I think only a man as broad-minded as Saif could be a father of four children at very different stages.”

“He gives his time to them all. And now, with Jeh, we are trying to balance it out. We've made a pact that when he's shooting for a film, I will try not to work on one at the same time [and vice versa].”

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor got married in 2012 and have two sons, Taimur and Jeh. Saif also has two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, from his first marriage with Amrita Singh.

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