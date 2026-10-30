Delhi AQI Nears 200; Bengaluru, Chennai In Unhealthy Category As Kolkata Breathes Easier

Air quality levels varied across six Indian cities, with New Delhi recording the highest Air Quality Index (AQI) at 192.

Bengaluru and Chennai followed with readings of 156 each, while Hyderabad and Mumbai reported AQIs of 136 and 133, respectively.

Kolkata recorded the lowest AQI among the six cities, at 62, indicating comparatively better air quality on Friday.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains: Smog Hangs Over City's Skyline, AQI Still 'Poor'; Check IMD's Forecast

The readings show that five of the six cities are in the moderate category under India's National Air Quality Index classification. Kolkata is the only city with a satisfactory reading.

Air quality can fluctuate throughout the day depending on weather conditions, wind speed, vehicle emissions, industrial activity and other sources of pollution. The AQI readings provide a snapshot of air quality at a particular time.

AQI Today: Air Quality In India's Cities

The AQI readings across the six cities are as follows:

City AQI New Delhi 192 Bengaluru 156 Chennai 156 Hyderabad 136 Mumbai 133 Kolkata 62

New Delhi's Air Quality Today

New Delhi recorded an AQI of 192, the highest among the six cities. The reading places the national capital in the moderate category under India's National Air Quality Index classification.

An AQI in this range indicates that air pollution may cause breathing discomfort to people with lung diseases, asthma, children and older adults.

With its reading close to the upper limit of the moderate category, air quality remains a concern for sensitive groups in the national capital.

People with respiratory conditions should monitor local air quality updates and take precautions when pollution levels rise.

AQI Today: How Do Other Cities Compare?

Bengaluru and Chennai recorded identical AQI readings of 156, placing both cities in the moderate category. Hyderabad followed with an AQI of 136, while Mumbai reported a reading of 133.

Kolkata had the lowest AQI among the six cities, at 62. This places it in the satisfactory category, indicating relatively better air quality compared with the other metros in the list.

What Do The AQI Readings Mean?

The Air Quality Index is a measure used to communicate air pollution levels and their potential impact on health. India's Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies AQI readings into six categories.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as good, while readings between 51 and 100 are considered satisfactory. The moderate category covers readings between 101 and 200, followed by poor (201–300), very poor (301–400) and severe (401–500).

ALSO READ: Helicopter With Six Onboard Crashes Close To Joshimath, Confirms Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Under this classification, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai fall in the moderate category, while Kolkata is in the satisfactory category.

Even at moderate AQI levels, people with asthma or other respiratory conditions, children and older adults may experience breathing discomfort. Sensitive individuals should monitor local air quality updates and consider limiting prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity when pollution levels rise.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.