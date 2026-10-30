Harsh Goenka Praises Tukaram Mundhe For Taking On Food Adulteration: 'Hero Of The Evening'

Industrialist Harsh Goenka has praised IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe for taking on food adulteration, unsafe kitchens and powerful establishments, calling him the "hero of the evening" after meeting the bureaucrat for the first time.

In a post on X, Goenka said Mundhe had emerged as the centre of attention at an event, with several people keen to meet him. He attributed the interest to the officer's work on issues that directly affect public health and consumer safety.

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"I met Tukaram Mundhe for the first time, and he was undoubtedly the hero of the evening. Everyone wanted to meet him. Why? Because he is doing what citizens expect from their civil servants. Taking on food adulteration, unsafe kitchens and powerful establishments," Goenka wrote.

The industrialist also questioned why an officer performing his duties with honesty and conviction should be considered an exceptional example within the civil services.

"It is remarkable that an officer simply doing his job with honesty and conviction becomes a people's hero. But how badly does this reflect on the larger civil services, where such examples are so few?" he added.

Goenka's remarks highlight public expectations of India's civil services, particularly when it comes to enforcing food safety regulations and holding establishments accountable.

Food adulteration and unhygienic food preparation remain significant public health concerns, making inspections and enforcement by authorities critical. Action against unsafe food practices is also important for maintaining consumer confidence in restaurants, commercial kitchens and food businesses.

Goenka's post was in response to a post by Dinesh Joshi, who shared a photograph of the meeting and described it as a special moment.

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Joshi said that while taking a picture with Goenka whenever they met had become something of a routine, this particular occasion was different because Mundhe was also present.

According to Joshi, Mundhe told Goenka that he enjoyed reading his posts on X and that they had encouraged him to become more active on the social media platform.

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