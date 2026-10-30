Reliance Retail Q2 Results: Profit Slips 6.6% To Rs 2,619 Crore, Margin Contracts

Reliance Industries announced second quarter results for fiscal 2027 on Friday, October 30. The retail arm of Reliance Industries reported an 6.67% sequential decline in net profit to Rs 2,619 crore from Rs 2,806 crore in the previous quarter.

Revenue rose marginally by 1% to Rs 91,717 crore for the quarter ended on September 30 from Rs 90,409 crore in Q1FY27. In terms of operations, Ebitda fell 3% to Rs 6,120 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 6,309 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal. Ebitda margin contracted 31 basis points to 6.67% from 6.98%.

Reliance Retail opened 303 stores in the quarter, marking a net reduction of 222 stores after shutting unproductive locations. The total store count now stands at 19,947, spanning an operational area of 77.5 million square feet. Despite the shift of major festivals to Q3, the business achieved a 7% year-on-year growth in customer transactions, indicating strong customer engagement and sustained growth momentum.

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Speaking on Q2 show, Isha Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, said, “Our customers' trust and continued engagement across our stores and digital platforms remain central to our growth. We are building a future-ready retail business by combining our extensive physical network with digital convenience, technology, and a deep understanding of Indian consumers. The new model with fast growing Digital Commerce and B2B channels is working and funded by the profits of offline business."

She added, "With continued investments in sustainable, profitable growth, we are well positioned to serve customers across India with quality, value, and choice this festive season."



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