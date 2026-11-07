Groww Stake Sale: Peak XV, Y Combinator Sell Rs 2,457 Crore Shares

Peak XV Partners, Y Combinator and Goldman Sachs have collectively sold nearly 1.84% of their holdings in Groww for Rs 2,456.87 crore, according to bulk deal disclosures on the BSE and NSE.

The transactions involved more than 11.52 crore shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of the stockbroking platform.

The shares changed hands at prices ranging from Rs 211.09 to Rs 215.20 apiece on Friday. The stake sale comes as early investors book partial exits from one of India's largest digital investment platforms.

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Peak XV Partners, through its investment vehicle Peak XV Partners Investments VI-1, sold more than 6 crore shares on the NSE. Y Combinator's arm, YC Holdings II LLC, offloaded approximately 5.50 crore shares on the BSE.

Goldman Sachs also appeared on both sides of the transactions. It sold 4,380 shares on the NSE but separately purchased around 3.55 crore Groww shares worth more than Rs 764 crore. The identities of the other buyers were not available in the exchange disclosures.

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Groww shares came under pressure following the transactions. The stock fell 3.87% to close at Rs 215 on the BSE. On the NSE, it ended 3.66% lower at Rs 215.70.

The latest transactions follow another sizeable exit by Y Combinator in August. The US-based startup accelerator had then sold a 1.2% stake in Groww for approximately Rs 1,435 crore.

The repeated stake sales indicate partial monetisation by early institutional backers. However, the transactions do not necessarily signal a complete exit from the company.

For Groww, the deals come amid continued investor interest in India's online broking and wealth management industry.

The platform has expanded beyond stock trading into mutual funds and other financial products, positioning itself as a broader investment destination for retail customers.

Also Read | Groww Q2 Results: Net Profit Falls 1.4% To Rs 726 Crore, Revenue Down 0.5% QoQ

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