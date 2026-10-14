Groww Q2 Results: Net Profit Falls 1.4% To Rs 726 Crore, Revenue Down 0.5% QoQ

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent of stock broking firm Groww, reported a net profit of Rs 724.70 crore in the second quarter of FY27, registering a drop of 1.4% from Rs 735 crore in the previous quarter.

The company's revenue during the September quarter fell 0.5% to Rs 1,541 crore from Rs 1,549 crore in the June quarter.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the company's net profit grew 53.93% to Rs 725 crore in Q2FY27, from Rs 471 crore, despite the impact of CAS. Its revenue grew 43.88% YoY to Rs 1,541 crore from Rs 1,071 crore, YoY.

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Stock average daily turnover (ADTO) rose 42.46% to Rs 14,430 crore from Rs 10,129 crore. Derivatives turnover increased 28.70% to Rs 12,322 crore, while MTF grew 160.85% YoY to Rs 4,351 crore.

The company said its total transacting users reached 2.4 crore, while total customer assets grew 46% YoY to Rs 3.9 lakh crore.

The contribution of equity derivatives to revenue declined to 44.8% in Q2FY27 from 56.9% in Q2FY26. Commodity derivatives' contribution increased from 0.2% to 6.2% of overall revenue. Margin Trading Facility's (MTF) contribution to revenue rose from 7.4% to 10.1%, YoY.

Groww AMC's AUM grew 145% YoY from Rs 2,928 crore to Rs 7,179 crore, with the share of actively managed AUM increasing from 47% to 57%. Revenue for the AMC jumped 131% YoY, while the net loss was Rs 8.3 crore.

At 1:00 PM, Groww share price was trading 0.57% lower at Rs 192.70 apiece on the BSE.

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