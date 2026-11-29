Gunmaaster G9 witnessed a rise in box office collections on its first Saturday, setting a positive trend for its opening weekend. The action thriller, starring Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh, has crossed Rs 10 crore in worldwide gross collections within two days of its release.

Box Office Collection

Gunmaaster G9 opened in theatres on Friday with an India net collection of Rs 3.65 crore and a domestic gross of Rs 4.30 crore.

On Day 2, the film collected Rs 4.35 crore net across 7,591 shows in India. Its total India net collection has now reached Rs 8 crore, while the domestic gross stands at Rs 9.50 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

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The film added an estimated Rs 50 lakh in overseas gross collections on Day 2, taking its international total to Rs 80 lakh. With this, the film has recorded a worldwide gross collection of Rs 10.30 crore.

Shows And Occupancy

Gunmaaster G9 recorded an average collection of Rs 5,730 per show across 7,591 screenings. An estimated 4,48,652 tickets were sold during its first two days in theatres, as per Sacnilk.

The film saw an overall theatre occupancy of 15% on Day 2. Morning shows registered 8.23% occupancy, which improved to 16% in the afternoon and 17.85% in the evening. Night shows recorded the highest turnout at 28.23%.

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About The Film

Gunmaaster G9 is an action thriller directed by Aditya Datt. The film stars Emraan Hashmi as Eshwar, a former underworld figure who now leads a quiet life as a dairy farmer with his wife Aarti (Genelia Deshmukh) and daughter. When a dangerous gang threatens his family, he is forced to confront his violent past and return to the criminal world.

The film also features Aparshakti Khurana, Avneet Kaur, Inayat Verma, Resh Lamba and Treesha Thosar. Written by Sarim Momin and Junaid Wasi, it features music by Himesh Reshammiya and Vikram Montrose. It was released on November 27, 2026

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