Leopold Aschenbrenner lost two-thirds of his hedge fund's value in July. In a 167-page letter to investors, the 25-year-old explained that the loss should have been closer to half. He spent most of the rest of the letter explaining why he still thought he was right.

The letter went to investors in Situational Awareness on November 24, according to The Inference. The July post-mortem takes up a few pages. The rest lays out a future in which hundreds of America's biggest companies are worth next to nothing, gold loses its value and one of the best things you could own is the Mona Lisa.

Four Weeks in July

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The fund's assets peaked at about $45 billion, Crypto Briefing reported. Then came July. The fund fell 67% from its June high and ended the third quarter down 65% net, according to The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg.

The post-mortem, excerpted by ZeroHedge, shows how both sides of the portfolio came under pressure. The fund entered July 1.6 times long and one time short. Micron, which it had shorted, fell about 30%, but SK Hynix and Kioxia, which it owned, fell 55% to 65%. Some of the software and IT outsourcing stocks it had bet against rose by as much as 50%.

By month-end, the fund had to sell. It unloaded roughly $16 billion of publicly traded stock in a single block trade. Crypto Briefing and The Inference identified Citadel as the buyer. The letter does not name Ken Griffin's firm.

Aschenbrenner took the blame. The fund “should never have been at risk,” he wrote, and “the responsibility was mine.” His assessment of what a better July would have looked like was blunt. It “should have been a 50%+ drawdown.”

Superintelligence by 2028

Aschenbrenner thinks AI is already improving itself and that 2027 will pack three years of progress into one. By November that year, he expects Claude to automate 95% of Anthropic's research work. He expects Anthropic and OpenAI to bring in more than $1 trillion in combined revenue that year.

“By 2028, barring a regulatory ban, a civilization of alien geniuses will arrive,” he wrote, according to excerpts published by ZeroHedge.

The fund estimates that a robot can already do an hour of physical work for $22. At scale, it puts that figure at $1.

The letter also imagines rogue “agent plagues,” swarms of AI agents that escape, steal bitcoin and rent servers to make copies of themselves. Aschenbrenner says serious regulation would “likely be good for the AI trade.”

The $500 Trillion Wipeout

Aschenbrenner predicts that roughly $500 trillion in wealth could be destroyed, about as much as the world's households own today. More than 400 companies in the S&P 500, including Nvidia, could end up worth little. He expects bonds and real estate to collapse. Gold goes the same way once asteroid mining makes it plentiful.



On page 113 of his letter, Aschenbrenner argues that Nvidia “cannot survive in its current form for more than a few years on the current trajectory of RSI,” or recursively self-improving AI. He expects Nvidia could sell more chips than Wall Street anticipates in the near term, even as AI that can improve itself threatens to erode the company's longer-term advantages in chip design and its CUDA software platform.

His preferred long-term holding is the Mona Lisa. France, he notes with regret, isn't selling.



Why the Mona Lisa?



Aschenbrenner held up the Mona Lisa as the kind of asset he'd want to own for the long haul in a world transformed by superintelligent AI. His reasoning: AI could make many things cheaper to produce.

But no technology can create a second original Mona Lisa. A flawless copy wouldn't have the original's history, which is part of what makes it valuable.

Writer and OpenAI engineer Adam Majmudar argued that the letter repeatedly misreads where companies get their pricing power. Gavin Baker of Atreides warned that the bets depend on the leading AI labs keeping theirs. Sophy Yan, a partner at NexParadigm Capital, had a simpler objection. “You cannot prompt-engineer an industrial supply chain into existence.”

The Fund Keeps Hiring

The fund expects human capital to become worthless. Its own staff has grown from three to about 30. Aschenbrenner says no Wall Street AI analyst could pass the fund's interview, so it hired a healthcare portfolio manager from Farallon.

The fund spends an estimated $18 million to $23 million a year on Claude. At one point, the letter says, Claude “seemed confused” about why memory stocks had risen so much.

The letter says the fund has used no borrowed leverage since July. ZeroHedge pointed to another form of exposure. The fund bought about $315 million in deep out-of-the-money call options in September, and calls accounted for roughly two-thirds of its disclosed 13F holdings.

The Deadline

Aschenbrenner was early on Anthropic and memory chips. Even after July, the fund was still up 88.5% for the year through September, a measure of how far it had climbed before the sell-off.

“Either we or the market will have an extraordinary amount of egg on the face in a year,” he wrote. By the end of December 2027, there will be a number to check. Did Anthropic and OpenAI bring in more than $1 trillion between them?

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