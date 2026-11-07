Aadarsha Kutumbam Box Office Collection Day 9: Venkatesh-Starrer Holds Strong As Second Weekend Begins

Venkatesh's Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 (AK 47) is continuing its strong run at the box office. The Trivikram Srinivas film has entered its second weekend with steady collections and a good response from audiences.

Aadarsha Kutumbam earned Rs 1.60 crore in gross collection on Day 9 so far, according to TrackTollywood. The Telugu film registered 23.7% occupancy across 1,330 shows in 208 cities.

The film sold 1,03,549 tickets across 400 theatres, with 6 housefull and 242 fast-filling shows.

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State-Wise Collection

Andhra Pradesh contributed the highest share, earning Rs 80.74 lakh at 21.9% occupancy from 827 shows. Telangana followed with Rs 59.77 lakh at 25.1% occupancy across 401 shows.

Karnataka recorded Rs 18.04 lakh at 40.7% occupancy from 91 shows. Tamil Nadu added Rs 1.09 lakh, while Uttar Pradesh recorded Rs 12,000, followed by Delhi with Rs 8,800 and Odisha with Rs 6,200, the report stated.

Day-Wise Collection

Aadarsha Kutumbam opened with Rs 9.79 crore on Day 1. The film saw a rise on Day 2, collecting Rs 11 crore, followed by its highest single-day collection of Rs 12.18 crore on Day 3.

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On Day 4, the film earned Rs 3.73 crore, while Day 5 brought in Rs 2.96 crore. The collection then stood at Rs 2.39 crore on Day 6 and Rs 1.80 crore on Day 7. On Day 8, the film added Rs 1.31 crore, taking its total India collection through Day 8 to Rs 45.17 crore.

Advance Booking

Based on TrackTollywood data Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 has recorded Rs 78.29 lakh in India-tracked advance bookings for Sunday, November 8, 2026. A total of 57,390 tickets have been booked for 1,290 shows across 394 theatres in 206 cities. The film currently has 13.6% occupancy, with 77 fast-filling and no houseful shows.

About The Film

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 is a Telugu family entertainer that blends action, comedy, drama and thriller elements. The story follows Chittibabu, Swarna and their family, whose seemingly peaceful lives are disrupted by hidden secrets and growing family tensions.

The film features Venkatesh, Srinidhi Shetty, Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj, Vennela Kishore, Satya Akkala, Rao Ramesh and Brahmaji. It was released in theatres worldwide on October 30, 2026, with a runtime of approximately two hours and 30 minutes.

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