Jailer 2 OTT Release: Date, Plot, Cast, When And Where To Watch Rajinikanth’s Film

Jailer 2 is now set to arrive on OTT after its successful theatrical run, bringing Tiger Muthuvel Pandian's latest story to streaming audiences. The sequel continues his journey with a new mission and a larger criminal conflict.

Jailer 2 Plot: What Is The Film About?

The story follows retired jailer Muthuvel Pandian, who is living a quiet life with his family after the events of the first film. However, his peaceful routine does not last long when he gets drawn into a dangerous idol-smuggling operation.

As the threat grows, Muthuvel decides to investigate the network from within. He takes on the role of a driver and uses the opportunity to get closer to the people running the operation. His mission soon puts him in the middle of a much bigger conflict involving powerful criminals.

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The film mixes crime, revenge, family emotions and action as Muthuvel tries to protect the people close to him while taking on the forces behind the smuggling network. The story also focuses on the choices he makes as his past continues to affect his family life.

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Jailer 2 Cast And Crew

Rajinikanth plays Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, while S. J. Suryah appears as Bodhi Kalpak. The cast also includes Mithun Chakraborty as Chakri Kalpak, Suraj Venjaramoodu as Dileep and Vidya Balan as Kantha Kalpak.

Ramya Krishnan plays Viji Pandian, Muthuvel's wife, and Yogi Babu appears as Vimal. Mirnaa plays Swetha Pandian, while Rithvik plays Muthuvel's grandson Rithvik. Namo Narayana, Jatin Sarna and Hakim Shahjahan also feature as Moorthi, Ved Kalpak and Sharva Kalpak, respectively.

The film also has several notable cameo appearances. Mohanlal returns as Mathew, and Shiva Rajkumar as Narasimha. Hrithik Roshan plays Roddy, while Jackie Shroff appears as Kamdev. Vijay Sethupathi features as a police officer and Kantha's ally. Vinayakan also returns as Varman.

Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film.

Jailer 2 OTT Release Date And Platform

The Tamil-language action comedy was released worldwide in theatres on October 15, 2026. It will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on November 12, 2026.

The OTT version will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada across India and more than 240 countries and territories. The sequel will also be available alongside the original Jailer on the streaming platform.

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