Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 24: Rajinikanth Starrer Nears Rs 470 Crore Mark, Check Earnings

Jailer 2 is continues it's run in the theatres and to add to its box office total. On Day 24, Jailer 2 recorded a running estimate of Rs 40 lakh net so far from 235 shows, according to Sacnilk. The film's India net collection has now reached Rs 468.65 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 548.12 crore. The Day 24 figures are still being updated.

Tamil leads with Rs 324.58 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 85.74 crore, Hindi at Rs 50.20 crore and Kannada at Rs 8.13 crore.

Jailer 2 Day-Wise Collection

Jailer 2 opened with Rs 59.70 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 37.10 crore on Day 2, Rs 47.25 crore on Day 3, Rs 55.85 crore on Day 4, Rs 42.35 crore on Day 5, Rs 46.80 crore on Day 6, Rs 28.15 crore on Day 7 and Rs 17.15 crore on Day 8. Week 1 ended at Rs 334.35 crore.

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In Week 2, the film collected Rs 14.50 crore on Day 9, Rs 24.15 crore on Day 10, Rs 25.70 crore on Day 11, Rs 9.45 crore on Day 12, Rs 8.30 crore on Day 13, Rs 7.20 crore on Day 14 and Rs 6.25 crore on Day 15. Week 2 ended at Rs 95.55 crore.

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In Week 3, Jailer 2 earned Rs 5.50 crore on Day 16, Rs 9.70 crore on Day 17, Rs 11.20 crore on Day 18, Rs 3.40 crore on Day 19, Rs 3.35 crore on Day 20, Rs 3 crore on Day 21 and Rs 1.60 crore on Day 22. Week 3 ended at Rs 37.75 crore.

The film added Rs 60 lakh on Day 23 and Rs 40 lakh on Day 24 so far.

About Jailer 2

Rajinikanth returns as retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, whose quiet life is disturbed by an international idol-smuggling gang. He goes undercover as a driver to track the network and protect his family.

The cast includes SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Rithvik, Jatin Sarna and Anna Rajan in key roles. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff and Vijay Sethupathi make cameo appearances.

Kalanithi Maran produced the film under Sun Pictures, with music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan. The film was released on October 15, 2026, in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

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