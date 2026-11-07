Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Premier League Match On TV, Online In India?

Manchester City will look to get their Premier League campaign back on track when they take on Nottingham Forest away from home.
Enzo Maresca's side started the season with seven consecutive league victories but have since suffered back-to-back defeats against Aston Villa and Brighton.
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The Citizens, however, returned to winning ways in the UEFA Champions League, beating RB Leipzig 3-2 on Wednesday.
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They will now aim to carry that momentum into the Premier League and keep the pressure on league leaders Arsenal. City are currently second in the standings with 21 points from nine matches.
Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, are struggling for consistency and will be desperate to return to winning ways.
Oliver Glasner's side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Brentford in their previous Premier League fixture and are currently 19th in the standings with six points from nine matches.
Forest will also be looking to end their winless run at the City Ground this season. However, they face a tough challenge against a Manchester City side looking to get back to winning ways in the league.
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City: Match Date And Time
The Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City will be played on Saturday, November 7, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 PM IST.
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City: Venue
The Premier League encounter between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City will be played at the City Ground in Nottingham, England.
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City: Match Referee
Samuel Barrott will be the match referee for the Nottingham Forest-Manchester City contest.
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City: Recent Form
Nottingham Forest: L-L-L-D-L
Manchester City: W-L-W-L-W
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City: Head-To-Head Record
- Matches Played: 5
- Nottingham Forest Wins: 1
- Manchester City Wins: 3
- Draws: 1
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City: Predicted Lineups
Nottingham Forest Predicted XI: Matz Sels (GK), Jair Cunha, Nikola Milenkovic, Murillo, Daniel Munoz, James McAtee, Xaver Schlager, Neco Williams, Dan Ndoye, Morgan Gibbs-White, Liam Delap.
Manchester City Predicted XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK), Matheus Nunes, Abdukodir Khusanov, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Elliot Anderson, Nico Gonzalez, Jeremy Doku, Rayan Cherki, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland.
How To Watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Live Telecast In India?
The Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
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How To Watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Live Streaming In India?
The live streaming of the Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Premier League match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
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